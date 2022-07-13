Pedego Harbor Country throws a Palooza Grand Opening Party
By David Johnson News Editor
NEW BUFFALO — There was a Neighborhood Palooza Grand Opening Party going on Sunday afternoon, July 10, at Pedego Harbor Country, 425 South Whittaker St., New Buffalo. Taylor Lindstrom, who owns the store with her partner, Steven Brooker, said the exclusive Pedego electric bike store in Harbor Country opened on Aug....
LANSING, Ill. (July 15, 2022) – Friday’s much-needed rainfall impacted a number of events in Lansing, but organizers and participants made adjustments and still enjoyed the evening. American Legion Post 697 is located at 18255 Grant Street in Lansing. The bar is located in the bottom floor of...
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Sun King Brewery is getting ready to open its Mishawaka location. The brewery announced it will be opening its tap room next Friday, July 22. It’s located at The Mill at Ironworks Plaza, which is right by Beutter Park. You’ll be able to taste and...
Set a course for adventure away from the humdrum of everyday life with a weekend getaway, extended vacation, or a fun-filled day trip to Northern Indiana. Lake Michigan and its soft-sand beaches draw visitors to LaPorte County, just an hour from Chicago and along Interstates 80 and 90, a crossroad of the nation.
Gas prices have you feeling like your travel plans this summer can’t go any further than an Emily in Paris Netflix marathon?. Put down that remote, because we have a round-up of three destinations that are just a tank of gas away but will have you feeling like you’re in a whole new world.
Chicago-based Evergreen Real Estate Group announced the start of construction for Green Oaks of Valparaiso, a three-story, 120-unit assisted living community for low-income seniors in Valparaiso, IN. Evergreen representatives, including executives from general contractor Evergreen Construction Company, joined Valparaiso city officials as well as representatives from the Valparaiso Chamber of...
(WNDU) - If you are looking to have some fun this weekend, you are in luck!. The 36th annual Summer in the City Festival returns to downtown Dowagiac. The festival features vendors, live music, carnival rides and Steve’s Run, hosted by Southwestern Michigan College. Over in Elkhart, the Gateway...
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials in Michigan City are investigating a massive fire sparking Saturday afternoon at a warehouse. The Michigan City Police Department says crews responded to the 1100 block of W. Barker Avenue around 2 p.m. At least four firetrucks spent hours into the evening trying to...
NEW BUFFALO, MI — On the shores of a picturesque Lake Michigan beach town, sits a beautiful home that recently hit the market. Situated in exclusive gated community surrounded by water, this peninsular property features breathtaking views and your own personal boat dock.
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Indiana. From fried chicken to sugar cream pie, the Hoosier state is known for its comfort food. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food establishments are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
Nothing says "Pure Michigan" quite like summers spent at the lake. Though this cabin may not be on THE lake, this charming no-frills cabin is everything #LakeLife should be--complete with wood-paneling and bunk beds!. Located on a peninsula in the middle of the expansive 296 acre Saddle Lake, the cabin...
A Chicago man was seriously injured in a personal watercraft accident Saturday afternoon on Bass Lake. Indiana Conservation Officers responded to the accident at approximately 4:15 p.m. CT. When they arrived at the scene, they reportedly found that 30-year-old Michael O’Malley was operating a personal watercraft when he collided with the side of another personal watercraft being operated at a high rate of speed.
Get ready for a night of laughs as the City of Crown Point hosts two nationally renowned comics at Bulldog Park. John Branyan and Marty Simpson will take the stage at Bulldog Park for an evening of clean, family friendly comedy in our premier entertainment venue located steps away from the historic downtown square.
While all crimes are bad, some people may argue that some crimes are a little "less bad" than others. But to the victims, they feel like their troubles are equally important to anyone else that has been wronged. And that's why one Michigan brewery is calling in John Walsh (or...
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WLS) -- Officials are now investigating the cause of a massive fire in Indiana. Crews responded to the scene in Michigan City near Russell Street and Barker Avenue just before 2:00 p.m. Saturday. SEE ALSO | Bodycam footage shows man saving 5 children from house fire, Indiana...
The childhood home of "Indiana Jones" and "Star Wars" actor Harrison Ford found a buyer in suburban Park Ridge, after a price drop in the last few weeks. Located at 109 N. Washington Ave., the 2,132-square-foot Tudor home has three bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, rec room and bar - all of which has been remodeled since its original 1920s form, according to a listing from Redfin.
A series of cameras will be set up in Oak Lawn to monitor vehicles entering and exiting the village that may be involved in acts of crime. A resolution waiving the competitive bidding requirements awarding a services agreement with the Flock Camera Safety network for 42 license plate readers for the Oak Lawn Police Department was approved during the village board meeting Tuesday night.
As a kid, I remember watching an old 1930s 'Little Rascals' film called “Choo Choo” where the kids and little Spanky switch places with orphans being transported on an 'Orphan Train'. Of course, things get out of hand in classic 'Rascals' style and they have to turn back. Little did I know that there were real “Orphan Trains” that carried orphans from New York and Boston to a few western states and many, many of them to Michigan.
A crowd of about 300 people closed a West Loop intersection overnight as tricked-out cars spun donuts in the street for more than 30 minutes before Chicago police could muster up enough units to address the problem. The caravan then moved to a nearby Whole Foods parking garage, where at...
With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
