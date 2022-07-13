ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Buffalo, MI

Pedego Harbor Country throws a Palooza Grand Opening Party

By David Johnson News Editor
harborcountry-news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW BUFFALO — There was a Neighborhood Palooza Grand Opening Party going on Sunday afternoon, July 10, at Pedego Harbor Country, 425 South Whittaker St., New Buffalo. Taylor Lindstrom, who owns the store with her partner, Steven Brooker, said the exclusive Pedego electric bike store in Harbor Country opened on Aug....

www.harborcountry-news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelansingjournal.com

On a Friday evening in Lansing

LANSING, Ill. (July 15, 2022) – Friday’s much-needed rainfall impacted a number of events in Lansing, but organizers and participants made adjustments and still enjoyed the evening. American Legion Post 697 is located at 18255 Grant Street in Lansing. The bar is located in the bottom floor of...
LANSING, IL
WNDU

Sun King Brewery sets date for grand opening in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Sun King Brewery is getting ready to open its Mishawaka location. The brewery announced it will be opening its tap room next Friday, July 22. It’s located at The Mill at Ironworks Plaza, which is right by Beutter Park. You’ll be able to taste and...
MISHAWAKA, IN
michigancitylaporte.com

LaPorte County’s Top Spots

Set a course for adventure away from the humdrum of everyday life with a weekend getaway, extended vacation, or a fun-filled day trip to Northern Indiana. Lake Michigan and its soft-sand beaches draw visitors to LaPorte County, just an hour from Chicago and along Interstates 80 and 90, a crossroad of the nation.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
Midland Daily News

3 Weekend Getaways From Chicago That Require Less Than a Tank of Gas

Gas prices have you feeling like your travel plans this summer can’t go any further than an Emily in Paris Netflix marathon?. Put down that remote, because we have a round-up of three destinations that are just a tank of gas away but will have you feeling like you’re in a whole new world.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Buffalo, MI
State
California State
Local
Michigan Cars
New Buffalo, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
buildingindiana.com

Construction Begins on 120-Unit Assisted Living Community, $30M

Chicago-based Evergreen Real Estate Group announced the start of construction for Green Oaks of Valparaiso, a three-story, 120-unit assisted living community for low-income seniors in Valparaiso, IN. Evergreen representatives, including executives from general contractor Evergreen Construction Company, joined Valparaiso city officials as well as representatives from the Valparaiso Chamber of...
VALPARAISO, IN
WNDU

Festivals happening this weekend across Michiana

(WNDU) - If you are looking to have some fun this weekend, you are in luck!. The 36th annual Summer in the City Festival returns to downtown Dowagiac. The festival features vendors, live music, carnival rides and Steve’s Run, hosted by Southwestern Michigan College. Over in Elkhart, the Gateway...
MICHIANA, MI
WNDU

Officials investigating massive warehouse fire in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials in Michigan City are investigating a massive fire sparking Saturday afternoon at a warehouse. The Michigan City Police Department says crews responded to the 1100 block of W. Barker Avenue around 2 p.m. At least four firetrucks spent hours into the evening trying to...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Bike#Vehicles#Ne
Travel Maven

This little hole-in-the-wall restaurant serves some of the best pie in Indiana

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Indiana. From fried chicken to sugar cream pie, the Hoosier state is known for its comfort food. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food establishments are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
INDIANA STATE
wkvi.com

Chicago Man Injured in Watercraft Accident on Bass Lake

A Chicago man was seriously injured in a personal watercraft accident Saturday afternoon on Bass Lake. Indiana Conservation Officers responded to the accident at approximately 4:15 p.m. CT. When they arrived at the scene, they reportedly found that 30-year-old Michael O’Malley was operating a personal watercraft when he collided with the side of another personal watercraft being operated at a high rate of speed.
CHICAGO, IL
nwi.life

Crown Point Announces Comedy Show at Bulldog Park

Get ready for a night of laughs as the City of Crown Point hosts two nationally renowned comics at Bulldog Park. John Branyan and Marty Simpson will take the stage at Bulldog Park for an evening of clean, family friendly comedy in our premier entertainment venue located steps away from the historic downtown square.
CROWN POINT, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NBC Chicago

Harrison Ford's Childhood Home in Park Ridge Finds Buyer: See Inside

The childhood home of "Indiana Jones" and "Star Wars" actor Harrison Ford found a buyer in suburban Park Ridge, after a price drop in the last few weeks. Located at 109 N. Washington Ave., the 2,132-square-foot Tudor home has three bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, rec room and bar - all of which has been remodeled since its original 1920s form, according to a listing from Redfin.
PARK RIDGE, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Oak Lawn approves license plate readers at village entrances

A series of cameras will be set up in Oak Lawn to monitor vehicles entering and exiting the village that may be involved in acts of crime. A resolution waiving the competitive bidding requirements awarding a services agreement with the Flock Camera Safety network for 42 license plate readers for the Oak Lawn Police Department was approved during the village board meeting Tuesday night.
OAK LAWN, IL
99.1 WFMK

A Town in Michigan Was the Very First Destination of the “Orphan Train”, 1854

As a kid, I remember watching an old 1930s 'Little Rascals' film called “Choo Choo” where the kids and little Spanky switch places with orphans being transported on an 'Orphan Train'. Of course, things get out of hand in classic 'Rascals' style and they have to turn back. Little did I know that there were real “Orphan Trains” that carried orphans from New York and Boston to a few western states and many, many of them to Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Body Of 33-Year-Old Recovered In Lake Michigan

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — The body of an Ohio man was recovered Thursday in Lake Michigan, the fourth drowning from a day earlier in western Michigan. Authorities said Anthony Diehl, 33, may have been trying to help a 7-year-old boy who was struggling Wednesday in the water in South Haven. He also drowned. The search for Diehl, who was from Beaver Creek, Ohio, was suspended Wednesday night before resuming Thursday. “Unfortunately a lot of folks don’t pay attention to the red flags,” Van Buren County Sheriff Dan Abbott said. “You’ve got to stay out of the water when it’s rough like this and a lot of times it’s people who are not from the community. They don’t understand the undertow.” Separately, the body of a 60-year-old man was recovered from the Grand River channel to Lake Michigan in Ottawa County. A 16-year-old boy drowned at another park along the lake in Ottawa County. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WGNtv.com

These are the best restaurants for breakfast in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy