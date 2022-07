WESTMINSTER, Calif. — Bobby East, a three-time USAC national champion driver, has died after being stabbed this week at a Southern California gas station. He was 37. The Westminster Police Department issued a statement Saturday identifying Robert John East of San Dimas as the person stabbed in the chest at a 76 gas station Wednesday. The statement said the stabbing suspect, Trent William Milsap, was shot and killed in Anaheim on Friday as officers tried to arrest him.

WESTMINSTER, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO