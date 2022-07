Although the Hyundai Santa Cruz trails the Ford Maverick by around 20,000 units for 2022 sales so far, the Korean pickup is still an excellent vehicle that blends the strengths of an SUV and a pickup into a single package. So successful are these two small pickups that Toyota is also considering launching something to compete with them. But now that Hyundai has proven it can build an appealing truck with a unibody chassis, could the brand take the next step and build a more traditional pickup with a ladder frame chassis? Yes, but according to a prominent Hyundai official, it will be electric.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO