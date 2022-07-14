Add new comment

There's been plenty of talk surrounding EVs at the upper echelons of the automotive industry, and most of the high-end automakers are working hard to make these soulless speedsters of the future feel fun to drive. For example, Porsche's electric replacement for the 718 will feel like it's mid-engined. Fortunately, not everybody is solely focused on an electric future; some are trying to save combustion. Others are working to make the most of what little time we may have left with gas-powered cars, including Bentley. CarBuzz has just uncovered patent documentation for a new innovation that seeks to improve the driving experience for all, regardless of what sort of driver you may be.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO