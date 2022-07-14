Add new comment

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleCR’s 6 Best SUVs Under $30K - Subaru Forester Is Now 1st, Crosstrek 3rd. The 2022 Subaru Forester and 2022 Crosstrek are still rated among the six best SUVs under $30,000 by Consumer Reports. Check out why they both score among the top affordable models. What are the...

torquenews.com

Subaru Outback, Legacy Recall - Drive Chain Break May Cause Loss Of Power

Subaru recalled the 2020-2021 Subaru Outback and the 2020-2021 Subaru Legacy because of a faulty drive chain. See if your vehicle is on the recall list. Subaru of America recalled the 2020-2021 Subaru Outback midsize SUV and the 2020-2021 Subaru Legacy midsize sedan because of a programming error in the Transmission Control Unit (TCU) that may allow the clutch to engage before the drive chain is completely clamped.
torquenews.com

7 Small SUVs With The Most Cargo Room - Subaru Forester Is Now 3rd Best

How much cargo and luggage space does the 2022 Subaru Forester have? See how the Forester compares with other small SUVs in an updated study. Does the 2022 Subaru Forester have the most cargo and luggage room in the compact SUV segment? SUV shoppers needing a vehicle to carry sports equipment, luggage, and cargo have many choices, but which models have the most usable cargo space? Consumer Reports ranks the best and found the Forester now ranks third overall.
SlashGear

The Real Reason The Pontiac Fiero Was Discontinued

To understand the death of something, one must first know the conditions into which it was born. In this case, the Pontiac Fiero, GM's first mid-engine sports car, was a long-developing idea borne of necessity during a time of crisis, coupled with bargain bin parts and a litany of bad decisions.
torquenews.com

A Nice Clear Shot of Tesla Giga Texas’ Battery Cathode Plant Progress

In February of 2023, Tesla applied for a permit to extend Gigafactory Texas with a building to produce cathodes for battery production. The Giga Texas cathode plant will likely contribute to Tesla’s 4680 production plans in Austin. Now the Giga Texas cathode plant has come a long way. The...
Motor1.com

Toyota Crown Extended Lineup Previewed With Three Additional Cars

As it turns out, Toyota's new US-bound crossover/SUV mashup is only 25 percent of the Crown story as three additional models are in the pipeline. The Sport, Sedan, and Estate were brought onto the stage to sit alongside the Crossover during the dedicated event organized in Japan. These will form the Crown's sixteenth generation after deciding in 2020 to skip facelifting the current car and focus on a full redesign and an extended portfolio.
torquenews.com

Jeep Voted "Most Patriotic Brand" for 20th Year in a Row

Jeep was founded as a brand to help the military back in 1941 and that legacy serves them well. In a recvent brand survey, Jeep comes out as the "Most Patriotic" brand, once again. Jeep, known for its legendary commitment to 4x4 capability, has once again driven the top of...
CarBuzz.com

Hackers Reveal How To Remotely Start A Range Of Different Honda Models

Security researchers have found a huge problem with Honda's keyless entry system. It could allow hackers to unlock and start all Honda vehicles on the market today, including the Honda Civic. The software is called a 'Rolling-Pwn' attack and was discovered by Star-V Lab researchers Wesley Li and Kevin2600. Effectively, the hack exploits Honda's keyless entry system to start the car. It does so by transmitting the proper authentication codes between the car and the key fob.
torquenews.com

2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime Owners Will Charge Their Car, Even If Gas Is Cheaper

Polls show that 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime owners would still charge their car, even if it was more expensive that filling up with gas. If you think logical efficiency, the 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime is a great example. In our latest RAV4 Prime article, we explained how often RAV4 Prime owners filled up. By often I mean almost once every 2 months. Just like the old Chevy Volt TV commercials, owners are forgetting the last time they filled up because of the insane combined gas mileage you get with the EV and ICE motors working together to bring a great SUV which is not only reliable, but efficient as well.
960 The Ref

Recall alert: John Deere recalls lawn tractor

John Deere and the Consumer Product Safety Commission have announced the recall of certain John Deere lawn tractors. The recall involves the X380 and X390 models with the following serial number ranges:. The CPSC said the tractors’ wheel hubs can fail and cause the tractors to lose braking and propulsion,...
CarBuzz.com

Bentley Improves Driving Feel With New Gas Pedal Invention

There's been plenty of talk surrounding EVs at the upper echelons of the automotive industry, and most of the high-end automakers are working hard to make these soulless speedsters of the future feel fun to drive. For example, Porsche's electric replacement for the 718 will feel like it's mid-engined. Fortunately, not everybody is solely focused on an electric future; some are trying to save combustion. Others are working to make the most of what little time we may have left with gas-powered cars, including Bentley. CarBuzz has just uncovered patent documentation for a new innovation that seeks to improve the driving experience for all, regardless of what sort of driver you may be.
torquenews.com

Elon Musk Says “If inflation Calms Down, Tesla Can Lower Prices For Cars”

After a seemingly endless series of price hikes, now Elon Musk says Tesla can lower prices for its vehicles if inflation calms down. The world is currently experiencing an unprecedented rate of inflation brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. The two main ways COVID-19 has caused inflation are, first,...
Motor1.com

Integra Hybrid Makes Early Debut, But It's Not What You Think

Months before Acura brought back the Integra in North America, it was Honda who first revived the fabled nameplate for a Chinese version of the Civic. Based on the sedan but with mildly different styling, the new car sold by the GAC Honda joint venture is built in Guangzhou. It's currently offered with the familiar turbocharged 1.5-liter gasoline engine making 180 hp and 177 lb-ft (240 Nm) of torque, but a hybrid version is right around the corner.
