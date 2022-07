The Ford F-150 lineup will be gaining a few new variants for the 2023 model year, including the retro two-tone Heritage Edition and the entry-level off-road-focused Rattler. Regardless, the most exciting addition to the F-150 lineup – by a large margin – is the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R, which marks the return of the V8 engine to that model for the first time since its first generation. As Ford Authority reported earlier this week, the 2023 Ford Raptor R will debut next Monday, July 18th, but the automaker is now teasing us yet again by giving us a quick look at the muscular truck in this teaser video.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO