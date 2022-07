The following are results from the men’s 400m hurdles semi-finals at the World Athletics Championships 2022 on Day 3 here at the historic Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon in Eugene on Sunday (17). World leader Alison dos Santos was the fastest qualifier with 47.85 secs, while Olympic and defending world champion Karsten Warholm ran 48.00 to take his semis.

EUGENE, OR ・ 13 HOURS AGO