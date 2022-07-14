ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girl dies 6 months after crash that killed 2 other children

A little girl has died from injuries suffered in a hit-and-run crash that killed two other children in South Florida last year

WILTON MANORS, Fla. -- A 10-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered in a hit-and-run-crash six months ago, when a driver tried to go around a bus and hit six children on a South Florida sidewalk.

Laziyah Stukes, who had been on a ventilator since the Dec. 27 crash that killed two other children at the scene, died Monday.

Her mother, Devera Stukes, told NBC6 that the little girl, who suffered brain trauma in the crash, had grabbed her hand more often in the last few days of her life. “That’s how I knew she could hear me," she said.

Two other children, Andrea Fleming, 6, and Kylie Jones, 5, died at the scene of the crash in Wilton Manors, officials said. Four, including Laziyah, were taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

The crash happened as a transit bus stopped to drop off a passenger. Broward Sheriff's officials said Sean Charles Greer, 28, approached from behind and didn't allow the bus to merge into traffic. Then, he veered around the bus and onto the sidewalk where the children were returning home from a park.

Greer then fled, but he confessed to hitting the children after his car was found at his home nearby, missing the front bumper found at the scene, investigators said.

Greer remains in the Broward County Jail on 25 charges, including two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving death. Records show he was on probation for burglary at the time of the crash. A lawyer who could speak on his behalf was not listed on jail records.

Comments / 3

 

