Cruise-A-Palooza crowd estimated at 10,000

Female bears sometimes choose to live closer to humans in a bid to keep themselves and their new-born cubs safe from male bears, a new study suggests.Researchers looked at changes in the habitat characteristics of dens used by females to give birth to cubs.Led by conservation experts at Nottingham Trent University and European partners, they monitored populations of brown bears in the Cantabrian mountain range in northern Spain over 20 years.The findings suggest the more dominant and experienced females may pre-emptively occupy the best locations, with good food resources and at higher altitudes and near to rugged terrain.Our findings may...

