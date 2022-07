The Clinton Christian Church, 1201 E. Ohio Street will be hosting the community cooling center in Clinton for the week of July 18-22. The First Presbyterian Church normally hosts it but will not be able to due to Jesus Camp at their location on East Franklin Street. The cooling center will be open from 1-4pm Monday through Friday. The following week it will return to the Presbyterian Church. Please check with them for days and hours of operation.

CLINTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO