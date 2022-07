MOUNDVILLE, Ala, (WBRC) - Some disappointment at The World Games for one Moundville business owner. Yolanda Knox started ArayaSunshine Candle Company and was one of 50 vendors selected to display and sell their products during The World Games. It turned out Knox didn’t do so well and blames her lack of sales on poor planning on The World Games officials. The games have promised a vendor refund to everyone including Knox, but Knox feels she also needs to be reimbursed for the $20,000 she invested in the event.

MOUNDVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO