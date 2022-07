JPMorgan Chase (JPM) – JPMorgan Chase was down 2.9% in premarket trading after falling 12 cents shy of estimates with a quarterly profit of $2.76 per share. It also announced it was temporarily suspending share buybacks. CEO Jamie Dimon said inflation, waning consumer confidence and other factors were likely to have a negative effect on the global economy.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO