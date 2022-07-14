City approves

a pair of grants

LUMBERTON — The city of Lumberton moved forward Wednesday with two grants that will aid the Lumberton Police Department in protecting the community.

City Council members approved for the department to apply for the 2023 Justice Assistance Grant and to accept the 2023 Governor’s Highway Safety Program Grant.

The JAG grant is in the amount of $16,274; from this total, $10,274 will go toward the purchase of four new mobile data terminals, the computers used by officers within their vehicles while working in the field. An additional $6,000 will go towards training exercises for officers.

The GHSP grant is for $165,800, which continues funding the department’s DWI enforcement team, including salaries and fringe benefits.

***

COVID cases up

in Robeson Co.

LUMBERTON — The trend of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Robeson County continued during the last week with an 18.7% increase — and that’s just the cases known to health officials.

The county’s official case count increased for the 11th week out of the last 14, even with most of the individuals who have contracted the virus now simply testing at home.

There were 449 new confirmed virus cases in Robeson County between July 5 and Monday, up from 378 from June 28 to July 4. This brings the county’s official case count to 46,604 since the pandemic began.

No virus-related deaths were reported in the county for the third consecutive week; Robeson County has had just three virus-related deaths since late March. The county’s total pandemic death toll is 545.

***

Capote-Tetelcingo

joins department

RED SPRINGS — Lilia Capote-Tetelcingo is the newest patrol officer added to Red Springs Police Department.

Capote-Tetelcingo is a graduate of the Basic Law Enforcement Training program at Southeastern Community College and is the first bilingual Hispanic female officer to work for the department.

She was sworn in on July 1.

***

Johnson takes

reins of Rotary

CLINTION — New Clinton-Sampson Rotary Club President Dr. Wesley Johnson took the reins of the lunchtime club on Monday at Ribeyes.

Ron Carter is the past president; Georgina Zeng is board member and fundraising chairwoman; Ken Benton is board member and leadership mentor; Chuck Yancey is the secretary; Curt Smith is the president-elect; Nancy Carr is the District Governor; Jeff Swartz is board member and membership chairman; and Nancy “Boomer” Barefoot is the treasurer.

From Champion Media reports