Biden says US ‘not going to wait forever’ for Iran to reenter nuclear agreement

By Andrew Feinberg
The Independent
 2 days ago

US President Joe Biden on Thursday warned that the negotiations meant to bring Iran back into the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear agreement cannot be allowed to drag on indefinitely.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid , Mr Biden was asked if he’d set a deadline for when he might walk away from the talks, which the US is hoping will re-start the agreement which former president Donald Trump walked away from in 2018.

“We've laid out for the people for the leadership of Iran, what we're willing to accept in order to get back to the JCPOA,” Mr Biden said. “We're waiting for the response. When that will come, I'm not certain. But we are not going to wait forever.”

The president’s remarks about the limits of American patience come just days after he told Israel’s Channel 12 News that America would use force to prevent Iran from achieving nuclear weapons capabilities, but only as a last resort.

Mr Biden also said he discussed Iran’s nuclear ambitions and the US “commitment to ensuring Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon” with Mr Lapid, the centrist politician who is serving as a caretaker prime minister through Israel’s 1 November election.

“This is a vital security interest to both Israel and the United States and ... for the rest of the world as well,” he said. He added that he still believes diplomacy remains the best way to stymie Tehran’s quest for a nuclear weapon, and pledged to continue cooperating with Israel against “other threats” from Iran, including Tehran’s support for terrorism and its’ push to develop ballistic missiles.

A joint declaration signed by both Mr Biden and Mr Lapid stated that the US “is prepared to use all elements of its national power” to keep Iran from becoming the ninth country in the world to openly possess nuclear weapons.

The Independent

GOP witness says 10-year-old’s abortion was ‘not an abortion’

A GOP witness and anti-abortion activist prompted confusion during her testimony to the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday (14 July), when she appeared to obscure the definition of abortion.Catherine Glenn Foster told the committee that a 10-year-old's abortion after she was raped was "not an abortion."Witness panelist Sarah Warbelow called Ms Foster's comments "disinformation."“[Abortion is] a medical procedure that individuals undergo for a wide range of circumstances, including because if they have been sexually assaulted, or raped in the case of the 10 year old", Ms Warbelow said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Senator Cortez Masto proposes legislation to allow cross-state abortion travelLabour Lucy Powell says Tory candidate race is turning into ‘circus’Senator Cortez Masto proposes legislation to allow cross-state abortion travel
LAW
USA TODAY

Biden met with Israel's controversial former prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. Who is he?

President Joe Biden's trip to the Middle East began Thursday in Israel, a close ally to the United States. The trip's primary focus is security. Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday jointly signed a "Jerusalem Declaration," which commits the two nations to preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and using "all elements of its (U.S.) national power" to achieve that outcome, according to the Times of Israel.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Biden announces the future of Iran's nuclear program

Iranian proxy militias are currently the biggest threat to long-term peace in the Middle East, but the worst has yet to come. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raisi are a destructive duo and want to add nuclear weapons to their arsenals. Former President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from...
POTUS
The Independent

‘Don’t interrupt me’: Russian ambassador snaps at UK reporter

The Russian ambassador snapped at a Sky News reporter when things turned tense during an interview about the war in Ukraine.Andrei Kelin told Dermot Murnaghan he would stop the interview if he continued to “interrupt” the answers he was giving. “Don't interrupt me,” the ambassador said. “We have an agreement. If you will continue to interrupt me, I will stop the interview.”Kelin made the comment after Murnaghan suggested Russia is shelling civilians in Ukraine.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine news live: Russia withdraws troops from Snake IslandWhy did Russia invade Ukraine? The conflict explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine
EUROPE
