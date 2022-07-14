ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decades after two mistrials, tech CEO is charged for third time in 1992 Bay Area killing

By Christian Martinez
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago
Laurie Houts, 25, was found dead Sept. 5, 1992, inside her car in Mountain View, Calif., with the rope used to kill her still around her neck, prosecutors said. (Mountain View Police Department)

A tech executive has been arrested and charged for the third time in connection with a woman’s 1992 killing in the Bay Area after new evidence was discovered, prosecutors said this week.

John Kevin Woodward, 58, chief executive of online training company ReadyTech, was arrested July 9 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York after arriving from Amsterdam. He is accused of killing Laurie Houts, a 25-year-old computer engineer who was found dead in her car in Mountain View, not far from her office at Adobe Systems.

Woodward was tried twice in the 1990s in connection with Houts’ death; both trials ended in hung juries, said Santa Clara County Deputy Dist. Atty. Rob Baker.

A judge dismissed the case after the second mistrial, telling prosecutors it could be refiled only if new evidence was obtained, Baker said.

Nearly three decades later, prosecutors say advances in forensic science technology have allowed them to link Woodward to the rope used to strangle Houts.

On Sept. 5, 1992, Houts was found dead in her vehicle in Mountain View, near a garbage dump about a mile from where she worked.

The rope was still around her neck, and her footprints were found on the interior of the windshield in “a sign of her struggle with Woodward,” the Santa Clara County district attorney’s office said.

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

