Film and presentation on Lincoln scheduled in Atlanta

By From news reports
The Courier
The Courier
 4 days ago

A film and presention on Abraham Lincoln is being planned by the City of Atlanta starting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, July 21 inside Union Hall, 114 SW Arch Street in Atlanta. Both programs are free events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XljSw_0gfP1NIM00

The Looking for Lincoln Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area will start the evening with a short film titled “1875 Emancipation Celebration: A Grand Old Style Barbeque in Atlanta, Illinois.” Presenters will provide an introduction and give details on the research process and how the film was made prior to the film showing.

Immediately following the film, a program will start at 5:30 p.m. in the backroom of Missy’s Sweet Shoppe, formerly the Palm's Grill Cafe, that will feature Kevin “Abe” Wood who will give a presentation “From Obscurity to Greatness: Illinois and Lincoln 1830 to1861.”

Wood will share with the audience how the residents of central Illinois interacted with Lincoln.

Wood has portrayed Abraham Lincoln in 31 states and two countries has made over 1,500 appearances. The program will last approximately one hour and is suited for the age groups of 6 years old and above. A question and answer period along with photo opportunities will be available.

For more information on the event contact Whitney Ortiz by email at: tourismatlantail@gmail.com

