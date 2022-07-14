ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platteville, WI

Platteville cheese business looking to double capacity

By GRACE NIELAND grace.nieland@thmedia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A Platteville cheesemaking company is looking to put more than $1 million into a local expansion project to double its production capacity and add 15 jobs. Moundview Dairy has been in business since 2018 and currently employs about 20 people. Platteville Common Council members this...

