Georgia State

Georgia’s public health officials warn against COVID complacency as virus cases rise

By Ross Williams
nowhabersham.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(GA Recorder) — Georgia and the United States could be heading for a new wave of COVID-19, but public health officials are hoping new infections won’t bring new hospitalizations and deaths as in previous waves since more residents are now vaccinated. In both the U.S. and Georgia,...

Fortune

An Omicron vaccine is coming. Should you wait for it—or get your next booster now amid BA.5’s surge?

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Biden administration is reportedly considering making all adult Americans eligible for a second booster shot as the newest COVID variant—Omicron's BA.5 strain, deemed "the worst version" of the virus seen yet—surges in the U.S.
WebMD

First Cases of Newest Omicron Subvariant Reported in U.S.

July 8, 2022 -- The U.S. has identified cases of the latest Omicron subvariant, dubbed “Centaurus” and known as BA.2.75 in the scientific community, according to Fortune. Two cases have been detected in the U.S. so far, with the first identified on June 14, a spokesperson for the CDC told the news outlet.
WebMD

75% of U.S. at COVID Levels Where CDC Urges Masking

July 16, 2022 -- More than three quarters of U.S. counties are now classified as having high or medium community levels for COVID-19, meaning residents should adopt or consider indoor masking, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC data released Thursday showed that 35.46% of the counties...
The Associated Press

Georgia's Abrams tries to one-up Kemp in call for payments

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams is calling for another round of payments to Georgia taxpayers, suggesting incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp should use federal COVID-19 relief money to act now. Abrams’ call, made at a Saturday campaign event, dovetails with her argument that Georgia has enough money to expand Medicaid coverage to all adults, increase pay to teachers and state law enforcement officers, and not increase taxes. “We know that there are resources available in Georgia to do what’s right for all of Georgians,” Abrams told reporters after an event in the Atlanta suburb of McDonough. She noted that the state had just ended a fiscal year where it could run a surplus in the neighborhood of $5 billion and that another $2.4 billion in federal COVID-19 relief that Kemp can spend without legislative approval has arrived in state bank accounts.
AOL Corp

CDC: 10-State Listeria Outbreak With Unknown Cause Leads to 1 Death

A listeria outbreak with an apparent connection to Florida has resulted in at least 23 illnesses, 22 hospitalizations and one death, according to an investigation notice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted Thursday. Illnesses have been reported in 10 states, but 20 of the infected people either live in or traveled to Florida within a month of being diagnosed.
Boston Globe

One dead and 22 hospitalized in listeria outbreak tied to Florida

There have been two reports in Massachusetts. One person has died and 22 people have been hospitalized in a listeria outbreak, with most of the infected people having been in Florida about a month before they became sick, federal authorities said Thursday. A food source has not been identified as...
The Independent

Thousands of patients still catching Covid on hospital wards amid warning of new wave

Thousands of patients are still catching Covid on hospital wards, analysis shows, as scientists have warned that Britain could be facing a new wave of coronavirus.Just days after the NHS dropped a requirement to wear masks within hospitals and GP practices, data shows that 19 per cent of positive patients on wards are likely to have caught the virus in hospital.Doctors told The Independent they had struggled to contain outbreaks on wards, with one warning that “hospitals enrich infection”.The figures, compiled by the Covid-19 Actuaries Response Group, show that the proportion of people who are likely to have caught...
outbreaknewstoday.com

Russia: 19 Q Fever cases confirmed in the Rostov Region

Nineteen cases of coxiellosis (Q fever), which is transmitted, in particular, by animals, have been registered this year in the Rostov region, Svetlana Nenadskaya, head of the epidemiological surveillance department of the regional Rospotrebnadzor, told state-media, RIA Novosti. “This year, 19 laboratory-confirmed cases of coxiellosis have been registered in the...
The Independent

Fauci says past Covid infection does little to protect against new variant

Infections of Covid-19 that were contracted during earlier waves will provide little to no protection against the current subvariant, BA.5, dominating US cases, Dr Anthony Fauci said.“Omicron as a broad category has been particularly problematic,” the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said Tuesday during a White House briefing on the spread of a variant that now accounts for more than 60 per cent of cases in the country.“Each successive variant has a bit of a transmission advantage over the prior one,” Dr Fauci said, adding that if you were a person who contracted the...
IFLScience

At Least 19 Q Fever Cases Reported In Russia

At least 19 people have tested positive for Q fever this year in Rostov Oblast, a Russian region that borders Ukraine, according to state-affiliated media RIA Novosti. While the farm-animal-born infection can often be harmless to humans, it can cause serious problems for a significant portion of people. “This year,...
