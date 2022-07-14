ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter back up after global outage

Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jD5Bn_0gfOnnIm00

July 14 (Reuters) - Twitter (TWTR.N) said its service was back online following a major outage on Thursday that kept thousands of users across the globe from accessing the social media platform.

The near three-hour outage affected as many as 50,000 users at its peak at around 8:15 am ET, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

The incident comes days after Twitter sued Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk for violating his deal to buy the company and asked a Delaware court to order the world's richest person to complete the takeover. read more

"We had some trouble with our internal systems that impacted many of you globally. Twitter should be up and running as expected," the social media company said in a tweet.

Twitter is hosted on Amazon Web Services and also uses Google Cloud as its secondary vendor, Wells Fargo Securities analyst Brian Fitzgerald said.

The analyst ruled out a problem at cloud vendors as a reason for the disruption.

Twitter had suffered another widespread outage in February that it blamed on a software glitch.

Other big technology companies have also been hit by outages in the past year, with a near six-hour disruption at Meta Platforms (META.O)keeping WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger out of reach for billions of users in October. read more

Notorious for outages in its early years, Twitter was known for using its popular "Fail Whale" illustration, which showed a beluga whale being lifted by birds, during such incidents.

Twitter shares were down about 1% at $36.42 on Thursday.

Reporting by Yuvraj Malik and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Vinay Dwivedi and Anil D'Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1121

Rokibass
4d ago

Wow, I can't believe how biased this article is. Fact is Elon backed out because Twitter refused to be transparent and submit the data on how many bot and span accounts are on the platform. I would've done the same thing. If half the accounts are fake you should be buying at half price. What are they hiding?

Reply(111)
626
Tomas Neal
4d ago

Democrats took it down. something got posted that wasn't there narrative.

Reply(88)
378
Scott Vogel
4d ago

Social media is what's wrong with this country now. If all the satellites fell from the sky, our world would be a whole lot more peaceful!!The computer age is good for some things it's really bad for others!!!

Reply(2)
22
