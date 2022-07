A Delanson man is in trouble with the law after police say he allegedly stalked a teenager in Scotia. According to investigators, 64-year-old Craig Bemis intentionally followed the 13-year-old girl to school in his pickup truck multiple times last week. Bemis asked the girl if she wanted a ride in his vehicle but she refused. He was arrested Saturday and later released. Bemis is also a person of interest in the case of a 17-year-old who said she was approached by a stranger.

