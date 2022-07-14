Cirque du Soleil Cancels Upcoming Shows at MVP Arena

SARATOGA SPRINGS – Songwriters come in a seemingly infinite variety of ways. Using whatever their main instrument may be, this often colors the type of music that flows from them. This is certainly the case for local pianist, Angelina Valente, who is set to take the acoustic stage at NipperFest on July 23rd. A festival featuring a panoply of musical choices, Angelina demonstrates the softer side, as her “soft piano and strong voice, complete with her honest lyrics make you want to curl up with a warm cup of tea.” We recently sat down with the artist prior to the festival. What follows is that conversation.

2 DAYS AGO