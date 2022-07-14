Cirque du Soleil Cancels Upcoming Shows at MVP Arena

Saratoga Springs, N.Y. — Chicago and Brian Wilson: sounds like a wonderful combination. Both bands’ hits blanketed the airwaves years ago (Wilson’s Beach Boys began in 1962 and Chicago in 1969). Several Beach Boys sang on the Chicago hit “Wishing You Were Here,” and the bands toured together in 1975 and 1989. Seeing them together, then, feels familiar.
TV Storm Chaser Hunts Down Tornado in Upstate NY! Watch the video below... Reed Timmer, an American meteorologist known for his work on the Discovery Channel reality television series Storm Chasers, started his hours-long journey through New York on Monday in Albany. Timmer was in Upstate NY hoping to produce a viral video from the storm that meteorologists said could cause heavy rain, flooding, strong winds, down power lines - and even a tornado.
SARATOGA SPRINGS – Songwriters come in a seemingly infinite variety of ways. Using whatever their main instrument may be, this often colors the type of music that flows from them. This is certainly the case for local pianist, Angelina Valente, who is set to take the acoustic stage at NipperFest on July 23rd. A festival featuring a panoply of musical choices, Angelina demonstrates the softer side, as her “soft piano and strong voice, complete with her honest lyrics make you want to curl up with a warm cup of tea.” We recently sat down with the artist prior to the festival. What follows is that conversation.
The prominent Saratoga Springs couple's Lake Placid compound may be their most stunning piece of real estate and its sale could set a local record. Over the years Michele and Ronald Riggi have not only been well known for their philanthropic efforts, but also for some of the most beautiful pieces of real estate in the Spa City. But you have to go a little further north to see what could be their most stunning property: their Lake Placid compound just listed for $31 million.
SARATOGA SPRINGS – The summer season is underway in Saratoga Springs, and you can celebrate with a uniquely curated item from a shop downtown. Toga Heritage is located right on Broadway. It’s the perfect spot for Saratoga enthusiasts to find a unique item for their home or office.
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Something big is rising in City Park this week. The big top is back this week. The Zerbini Family Big Top Circus is coming back to Glens Falls in style this Tuesday and Wednesday, July 19-20. The tent goes up at City Park, by the city bandstand and Crandall Public Library.
Here Are the 13 Celebs That Love Saratoga & Could Be Spotted Any Time!. Celebrities love Saratoga Springs for a variety of reasons, but the race course is definitely at the top of the list. Since the Spa City's best celebrity spotting season is now upon us, let's look at the celebs most likely to be seen.
BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. — Returning to full capacity for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saratoga County Fair kicks off this Tuesday at 10 a.m. and runs through July 24. Sponsoring the Fair this year are Stewart’s Shops, Mohawk, SUNY Adirondack, Curtis Lumber, MVP Healthcare, and IBA...
A few weeks ago, the managers of a popular mainstay restaurant in Albany surprised its patrons by announcing a "temporary" shut down for a few weeks. But their latest announcement is anything but temporary. While it raised a few eyebrows, it was only because the staff wanted to take a...
TROY, N.Y. — A crowd of thousands flocked to River Street on Sunday for the return of RiverFest. Organized by the Downtown Troy Business Improvement District (BID), the day was full of family-friendly entertainment. Stretching all the way to Congress Street and spilling over onto some of the connecting...
They say any publicity is good publicity, right? Yesterday, not many beyond Upstate New York knew who Heather Kovar was but now everyone is talking about her work as a news anchor after a shocking video of her news report is going viral. The past few years have not been...
Another choice in retail shopping will soon be available in Ulster County. After hearing the recent rumor that one major retail store might be closing in Kingston, and while researching whether it was true or not, I stumbled onto more shopping information that should be good news for people that enjoy discount shopping for just about everything under one roof.
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — From Italian to Mexican to American food, you have quite a few options to choose from in Queensbury. These are the best restaurants in Queensbury, according to Tripadvisor. 10. Bogey’s Pub and Grill. Bogey’s Pub and Grill serves American food and is open for...
A longtime Colonie restaurant is shutting its doors. TJ’s Cafe on Central Avenue in Colonie is closing after nearly 26 years. Owner Todd Leach posted a farewell message on Facebook Saturday, and hundreds of people commented on the post, sharing what TJ’s means to them. In the post...
After nearly three decades in business, a popular Capital District restaurant is closing its doors for good. Colonie eatery TJ’s Cafe made the announcement Friday, July 15, in a Facebook post that had garnered hundreds of comments and reactions just hours later. “To our valued customers, dear friends, family,...
Let's face it, it's a tough market out there. Inflation is high and supplies are low, but there are some places to find some relief. For example, if you don't mind driving a hot car that may or may not have been seized in a drug ring takedown, you conceivably have that chance on Tuesday July 19th. The New York State Office of General Services is holding a surplus auction, where a large number of cars, vans, trucks, SUV's and other equipment will be sold.
This bird drinks tea with its pinky up. Well, if it had a pinky it would. A Hudson, NY woman recently rescued a bird in her back yard that looks like a cross between a royal prince and Dr. Strange... how did I not know these birds existed in the Hudson Valley??
