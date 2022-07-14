ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caltech’s Hosea Nelson Wins 2022 Blavatnik National Award for Young Scientists

By Harry Stoltz, CALTECH
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaltech professor of chemistry Hosea Nelson (PhD ’13) and alumna Elaine Y. Hsiao (PhD ’13) are among the winners of the 2022 Blavatnik National Awards for Young Scientists. The awards, given annually since 2007, are intended “to recognize and celebrate exceptional young scientists” in the life sciences,...

