Obituary: William “Will” Duane Wells, 1980-2022

The Town of Hinesburg is considering making an application to the State of Vermont for an Implementation Grant under the Vermont Community Development Program. A public hearing will be held at 7:00 PM on August 3, 2022, at the Hinesburg Town Hall (10632 Rte 116, Hinesburg, VT) with a remote option (please contact the Town to join remotely) to obtain the views of citizens on community development, to furnish information concerning the amount of funds available and the range of community development activities that may be undertaken under this program, the impact to any historic and archaeological resources that may be affected by the proposed project, and to give affected citizens the opportunity to examine the proposed statement of projected use of these funds. The proposal is to apply for $605,000 in VCDP Funds which will be used to accomplish the following activities: To develop up to 24-units of affordable senior housing.

HINESBURG, VT ・ 5 DAYS AGO