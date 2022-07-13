ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Mathis City Auditorium hosts a Night of the Gladiators

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVALDOSTA – Fittalk’s NPC Night of the Gladiators presented by Valdosta Health & Wellness Clinic comes...

Christmas in July comes to Downtown Valdosta

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta’s Main Street hosts Christmas in July in Downtown Valdosta featuring music, shopping, and dining. The City of Valdosta’s Main Street hosts the first family-friendly Christmas in July in Downtown Valdosta on Saturday, July 30,2022, according to the City’s website. The event will include live music, shopping, dining, and more.
VALDOSTA, GA
Odum Library goes through a “Metamorphosis”

VALDOSTA – VSU’s Odum Library South Atrium mural transforms the space into a creative “Metamorphosis” utilizing artistic illusions. Tim Nijenhuis’s “Metamorphosis” creatively uses Odum Library’s South Atrium mural space and surface — a wall of medium density, textured fiberboard panels measuring 24 feet 4 inches wide and 10 feet 6 inches high. It fits well in this place of research and discovery, this destination promoting education through the unexpected.
VALDOSTA, GA
VPD offers opportunity for career in law enforcement

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department is holding an Open Testing hiring event for anyone interested in a career in law enforcement. Join a team of dedicated men of women with the Valdosta Police Department. Come to our Open Testing hiring event on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 6pm to start your law enforcement career today. This test is the initial stage of the hiring process, and it could lead to a fantastic career in Law Enforcement at one of the finest Law Enforcement Agencies in the nation.
VALDOSTA, GA
Ernest Jones Foundation Back to School Event

Ware County alum and Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ernest Jones held a “Back to School” event with his foundation, the Ernest Jones IV Foundation. The event was held at the Ware County High School gym Saturday, July 9 from 12 p.m.-3 p.m. Students were met and given a wristband to identify their grade and a chance to participate in a football giveaway live streamed on Facebook. Students went to their graded table, and with assistance, received their school supplies and went in line to meet Jones. Students received a small meet and greet, a signed headshot and a LA Rams Super Bowl championship cap. The event had a large turnout with everyone getting their school supply needs and the free gifts.
WARE COUNTY, GA
Moultrie: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Moultrie, Georgia

Moultrie, the county seat and biggest city in Colquitt County (Georgia), United States, is Moultrie. It can be described as a southern paradise. This is the place to be with outdoor activities galore and many plantations. There’s also a wealth knowledge available. Below are some of the must-see places and...
MOULTRIE, GA
Former VHS players to be inducted into Hall of Fame

VALDOSTA – Two former VHS football players are officially named as apart of the 2022 Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame. According to an article in Score Atlanta, the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame 2022 Inaugural Class will be inducted in a ceremony on Saturday, October 22. 2022. The 36-member inaugural class was voted on and narrowed down from over 100 names.
VALDOSTA, GA
LCSO canine retires from service

LOWNDES, CO. – Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk announces the retirement of a LCSO detection service canine. Sheriff Ashley Paulk announces the retirement of canine Saft, according to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Saft is a canine that’s trained in detection, protection, and tracking. For...
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
Tifton murder victim identified

TIFTON, GA – Tifton Police Chief Steve Hyman is identifying the man found deceased Wednesday afternoon along a busy highway as the autopsy and post-mortem investigation continue. Friday morning, Tifton Police identified the deceased as 33 year old Laymon Bryce Tolbert. Tolbert was discovered in the 700 block of...
TIFTON, GA
Man hit, killed crossing Moultrie road

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A man was hit and killed crossing a Moultrie road Friday morning, according to the Georgia State Patrol. It happened around 6 a.m. on WMTM Road and First Avenue SW. A middle-aged man was hit and killed by a small truck while crossing the road where...
MOULTRIE, GA
Body found in Tifton, GBI investigating

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in Tifton, according to Tifton Deputy Coroner Melissa Carroll. Police said a body was found around 5 p.m. on Wednesday in a ditch on Highway 82 across from the Polaris dealership and Offroad Powersports. Police also said...
TIFTON, GA
Pedestrian killed, struck by vehicle on First Ave. SE in Moultrie

A man was hit and killed in Colquitt County on Friday morning. The incident occurred at 6:55 a.m. on First Avenue SE at its intersection with WMTM Road. According to the Georgia State Patrol, a 2000 Chevrolet S truck was traveling north in the inside lane of First Ave. when the pedestrian failed to yield.
MOULTRIE, GA
One arrested in Valdosta after dispute with a firearm

A man is facing three felony charges and a misdemeanor charge after Valdosta Police Department officers responded to report of a domestic dispute involving a firearm. On July 13, shortly before 3:30 P.M., VPD were dispatched to a residence in the 1800 block of Chestnut Drive. Prior to arriving at...
VALDOSTA, GA
GSP: Use caution behind the wheel when it’s raining

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A FedEx driver was killed in the crash Thursday afternoon on Liberty Expressway in Albany. Just a few weeks ago, a woman lost her life nearly in the same area. It had been raining both days these crashes happened. The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) said it’s...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WATCH: Leon Co. deputies release video of armed robbery at Chevron

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video of an armed robbery at the Chevron located at the intersection of Aenon Church Road and West Tennessee Street. According to deputies, the robbery happened around 10 p.m. Monday, July 11, at the gas station located at...
LEON COUNTY, FL
Clerk drags out public records requests

After months of no word on the forensic audit that the Jefferson County Commission requested that a CPA firm conduct of the Clerk of Court Office’s financial records, the issue resurfaced last week. New County Attorney Heather Encinosa reported to the board on Thursday evening, July 7, that her...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
VPD makes arrest for weapons violation

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Police Officers made an arrest for weapons violation during a call on a domestic dispute report. On July 13, 2022, at approximately 3:20 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to a reported domestic dispute involving a firearm at a residence in the 1800 block of Chestnut Drive. As officers were responding to the scene, they were told that the offender, later identified as Roscoe Coates, was wearing a white shirt and possessed a firearm. Upon their arrival, officers found Coates sitting in a vehicle. Officers gave Coates several verbal commands to exit the vehicle. Coates exited the vehicle, but then re-entered the vehicle and attempted to drive away.
VALDOSTA, GA

