Mathis City Auditorium hosts a Night of the Gladiators

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Police Officers made an arrest for weapons violation during a call on a domestic dispute report. On July 13, 2022, at approximately 3:20 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to a reported domestic dispute involving a firearm at a residence in the 1800 block of Chestnut Drive. As officers were responding to the scene, they were told that the offender, later identified as Roscoe Coates, was wearing a white shirt and possessed a firearm. Upon their arrival, officers found Coates sitting in a vehicle. Officers gave Coates several verbal commands to exit the vehicle. Coates exited the vehicle, but then re-entered the vehicle and attempted to drive away.
