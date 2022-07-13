Mathis City Auditorium hosts a Night of the Gladiators

Ware County alum and Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ernest Jones held a “Back to School” event with his foundation, the Ernest Jones IV Foundation. The event was held at the Ware County High School gym Saturday, July 9 from 12 p.m.-3 p.m. Students were met and given a wristband to identify their grade and a chance to participate in a football giveaway live streamed on Facebook. Students went to their graded table, and with assistance, received their school supplies and went in line to meet Jones. Students received a small meet and greet, a signed headshot and a LA Rams Super Bowl championship cap. The event had a large turnout with everyone getting their school supply needs and the free gifts.

