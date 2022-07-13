Governor Pritzker Announces $60 Million Competitive Grant Program for Early Childhood Construction in Illinois

Pritzker Administration Awards $12 million in Rebuild Illinois funds for Affordable Housing Preservation. CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) Board announced today conditional awards totaling nearly $12 million in Rebuild Illinois funding that will provide critical improvements to 27 affordable housing developments throughout Illinois. Awarded under the new Limited Rehabilitation Preservation Program (Preservation Program), the funds will preserve the safety and long-term stability of affordable rental housing for the benefit of very low-income or low-income households across the state. In all, more than 1,400 units of affordable rental housing will see vital capital repairs that will address code violations, resolve security issues and improve the health and safety of both the buildings and their residents.

