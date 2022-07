A Leesburg woman who’s being extradited along with her husband to New Mexico also faces drug charges in Lake County after deputies found meth in her pocket. Lorie Marie Duke, 44, of 1414 N. Lake View Ave. Lot 20, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting without violence after her arrest on Tuesday. She’s being held in the Lake County Jail on $4,000 bond. Her husband, 43-year-old Buddy Duke, is being held without bond as a fugitive from justice for failure to appear in court in New Mexico.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO