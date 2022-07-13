Illinois DCFS awards college scholarships to 72 current and former youth in care

The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal Reminds Everyone to Practice Water Safety in and Around Pools. Springfield, Ill- As the summer heat continues in Illinois, pools are a favorite destination for many to cool off. It’s important to follow all posted rules and pay attention to any children when around bodies of water. The number of pools installed in backyards drastically increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning adults need to be extra vigilant to protect any children who have access to the water. It is also essential to take proper steps to keep pools secured and restrict access to prevent injuries and drownings from occurring.

