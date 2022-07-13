ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Illinois DCFS awards college scholarships to 72 current and former youth in care

By MyRadioLink
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services today awarded scholarships to 72 college-bound current and former youth in care at a lunch and ceremony in their honor at the Wyndham Springfield City Centre. “Graduating from high school is a tremendous accomplishment under normal times, and...

Pritzker Administration Awards $12 million in Rebuild Illinois funds for Affordable Housing Preservation

Pritzker Administration Awards $12 million in Rebuild Illinois funds for Affordable Housing Preservation. CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) Board announced today conditional awards totaling nearly $12 million in Rebuild Illinois funding that will provide critical improvements to 27 affordable housing developments throughout Illinois. Awarded under the new Limited Rehabilitation Preservation Program (Preservation Program), the funds will preserve the safety and long-term stability of affordable rental housing for the benefit of very low-income or low-income households across the state. In all, more than 1,400 units of affordable rental housing will see vital capital repairs that will address code violations, resolve security issues and improve the health and safety of both the buildings and their residents.
Secretary of State Jesse White Reminds Residents to be Aware of Scams Targeting Illinoisans

Secretary of State Jesse White Reminds Residents to be Aware of Scams Targeting Illinoisans. Secretary of State Jesse White is reminding residents to be on alert for scams claiming to be from the Secretary of State’s office or from “Illinois DMV” seeking personal information to defraud Illinoisans. White said there is a new round of fraudsters’ attempts to entice the public into falling victim to scam texts and emails.
The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal Reminds Everyone to Practice Water Safety in and Around Pools

The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal Reminds Everyone to Practice Water Safety in and Around Pools. Springfield, Ill- As the summer heat continues in Illinois, pools are a favorite destination for many to cool off. It’s important to follow all posted rules and pay attention to any children when around bodies of water. The number of pools installed in backyards drastically increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning adults need to be extra vigilant to protect any children who have access to the water. It is also essential to take proper steps to keep pools secured and restrict access to prevent injuries and drownings from occurring.
Shelbyville Lions Club Cookout

The Shelbyville Lions Club will have a cookout at their building in Forest Park July 30th from 4:00-6:00. Pork chop, hamburger or pork burger meals are $8.00. Two-chop meals are $12.00. And, your meal includes all-you-can-eat sweet corn.
