Governor Pritzker Continues Effort to Ramp Down COVID-19 Requirements with Updated Executive Order

By MyRadioLink
 3 days ago

Governor Pritzker Continues Effort to Ramp Down COVID-19 Requirements with Updated Executive Order. Chicago—As part of his continuing plan to carefully unwind the state’s COVID-19 executive orders, Governor Pritzker today updating vaccine and testing requirements in some industries. The updated executive order amends testing requirements for some unvaccinated health care employees...

Pritzker Administration Awards $12 million in Rebuild Illinois funds for Affordable Housing Preservation

Pritzker Administration Awards $12 million in Rebuild Illinois funds for Affordable Housing Preservation. CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) Board announced today conditional awards totaling nearly $12 million in Rebuild Illinois funding that will provide critical improvements to 27 affordable housing developments throughout Illinois. Awarded under the new Limited Rehabilitation Preservation Program (Preservation Program), the funds will preserve the safety and long-term stability of affordable rental housing for the benefit of very low-income or low-income households across the state. In all, more than 1,400 units of affordable rental housing will see vital capital repairs that will address code violations, resolve security issues and improve the health and safety of both the buildings and their residents.
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois expands health care coverage for immigrant adults to include those aged 42 and up

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services is expanding the Health Benefits for Immigrant Adults program to now provide health care coverage to undocumented immigrant adults and certain legal permanent residents aged 42 and over. Building on the first-in-the-nation Health Benefits for Immigrant Seniors program, Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
Secretary of State Jesse White Reminds Residents to be Aware of Scams Targeting Illinoisans

Secretary of State Jesse White Reminds Residents to be Aware of Scams Targeting Illinoisans. Secretary of State Jesse White is reminding residents to be on alert for scams claiming to be from the Secretary of State’s office or from “Illinois DMV” seeking personal information to defraud Illinoisans. White said there is a new round of fraudsters’ attempts to entice the public into falling victim to scam texts and emails.
ILLINOIS STATE
Unemployment Claims Continue to Reach Record Lows, Illinois Labor Market Strengthening

Unemployment Claims Continue to Reach Record Lows, Illinois Labor Market Strengthening. SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced today the state has reached a new historic low of continued claims for regular state unemployment insurance benefits since the beginning of the series in January 1987. Illinois has remained below the previously recorded low of 70,454 continued claims for ten consecutive weeks. The most recent data reflects claims levels below that threshold to a little more than 65,000 continued claims. The decrease in continued claims is a reflection of pandemic-related economic recovery and signals a strong Illinois labor market. In particular, job growth in the non-durable goods manufacturing, transportation and warehousing, professional and technical services, and business services have exceeded pre-pandemic levels.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal Reminds Everyone to Practice Water Safety in and Around Pools

The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal Reminds Everyone to Practice Water Safety in and Around Pools. Springfield, Ill- As the summer heat continues in Illinois, pools are a favorite destination for many to cool off. It’s important to follow all posted rules and pay attention to any children when around bodies of water. The number of pools installed in backyards drastically increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning adults need to be extra vigilant to protect any children who have access to the water. It is also essential to take proper steps to keep pools secured and restrict access to prevent injuries and drownings from occurring.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
13th Annual Harvest Run at the Windsor Harvest Picnic

The 13th annual Harvest Run will be held August 20th as part of the Windsor Harvest Picnic. Register by August 1st and get a race t-shirt. Entry fee is $20 for adults; $15 for 11-17 year-olds; and $10 for kids 10 and under. Prices will increase by $5.00 after August 1st.
WINDSOR, IL

