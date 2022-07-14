ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sauk Rapids, MN

The Weekender: Evening Paddle, Drive By Art Show and More!

By Alex Svejkovsky
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- Check out some of the fun and exciting things happening around central Minnesota this weekend....

MIX 94.9

Former 400 Club Reopening Under New Management

ROCKVILLE -- An iconic supper club near Rockville that has been closed for a few years is reopening under new management. The former 400 Club on Pleasant Lake is reopening as Holly's Lakeside Bar & Grill. Owner and General Manager Marlene Mattei says they are in the process of renovating...
ROCKVILLE, MN
MIX 94.9

St. Cloud Metro Area Cities Conducting Regional Fire Study

UNDATED -- Several cities in the St. Cloud metro area have hired an outside consultant for a regional fire study. St. Joseph, Sartell, Waite Park and St. Cloud are all participating in the study that will look at fire service and potential opportunities to share services, training, equipment, and more.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Richmond Kicks Off Annual River Lake Days This Weekend

RICHMOND -- Richmond's annual city celebration kicks off Thursday. The River Lake Days festivities kick off with a citywide garage sale. Friday's events include the car show, inflatables, medallion hunt, bingo and live music. On Saturday highlights include the kiddie parade, kids games, petting zoo, and live music. The festivities...
RICHMOND, MN
MIX 94.9

Military Members Will Get Some Fun Bonuses At Freedom Fest This Weekend

To quote a current country song, "I like my drinks like my roof, on the house" and if you are a military member and are heading to Pierz's Freedom Fest don't forget your Military ID! The folks who are putting on the show are offering military members TWO free drinks as a way to share their appreciation for you for defending our freedom.
PIERZ, MN
MIX 94.9

Is It Cool If My Dog Pees In Your Yard Or No?

When it comes to dogs pooping in someone's yard, the rules are clear: someone needs to pick that dog poop up and toss it out. But what about a dog peeing in a stranger's yard?. My family are new, first-time dog owners after getting a rescue pup from Ruff Start Rescue in Princeton. Snoop appears to be a mix of Dachshund and Chihuahua and whatever else and he's the best dog ever.
PRINCETON, MN
MIX 94.9

Chance to Thank and Learn More About First Responders

The 4th annual Central Minnesota First Responder Appreciation event is set to take place Saturday July 16 from noon-6 at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Sauk Rapids. The organizers of the event joined me on WJON today, Stephanie Hurt and Brian Duchene. Hurt says think of this event as a neighborhood party that includes fire, EMS, and law enforcement. She says this will be an opportunity to meet and greet those who put their lives on the line everyday and thank them for what they do. Hurt says those in attendance can also ask questions and offer concerns. People can also inquire about possible employment as a first responder.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
#Art Show#Paddle#Central Minnesota#Vehicles#The St Cloud Rox#Weekender
MIX 94.9

Sherburne County Fair this Week

ELK RIVER -- It's fair week in Sherburne County. The Sherburne County Fair in Elk River starts this Thursday and runs through Sunday. The fairgrounds open at 7:00 a.m. each morning and close at midnight (except Sunday night which has a closing time of 10:00 p.m.). The cost to get...
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
MIX 94.9

Avoid These Three Common Mistakes When Buying A House In Minnesota

Despite recent economic uncertainty, the housing market in Minnesota continues to be red-hot. In Stearns County, prices continue to go up while supply remains elusive. Minnesota Realtors says in Stearns County in March there were 211 new listings, down from 262 in March of last year. The number of new listings for the year to date is down 100 compared to the year before.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
MIX 94.9

Cold Spring Baseball Clears Final Hurdle to Build Field House

COLD SPRING -- Construction on a 15,500 square-foot field house is expected to begin later this fall. During Tuesday's city council meeting, the council approved a development agreement with Cold Spring Area Baseball Inc, to build the new amenity at the Cold Spring Baseball Park. With the approval, the association...
COLD SPRING, MN
MIX 94.9

ROCORI’s Dylan Tebrake Drafted By New York Mets

Former ROCORI standout Dylan Tebrake was selected by the New York Mets in the eighth round (234th overall) of the Major League Baseball amateur draft. Tebrake is a 2018 graduate of ROCORI High School. Tebrake, who just wrapped up his junior season with Creighton, won back-to-back Big East Pitcher of...
COLD SPRING, MN
MIX 94.9

Get Out Of Here With 5:30 AM Speed Traps [OPINION]

I drag my butt out of bed at 4:45 every morning to go to work. I take a shower, make breakfast, take the dog out for a quick potty break and hit the road by about 5:15. Sometimes I feel like the only sucker getting up that early every morning but obviously that's not the case.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
MIX 94.9

Groundbreaking for Abbey Woodworking, Organ Building Center

COLLEGEVILLE -- Work is beginning on a brand new Abbey Woodworking facility out in Collegeville. Director Father Lew Grobe says right now Abbey Woodworking is spread out in seven buildings covering about 15,000 square feet. The new facility will all be under one roof with about 30,000 square feet. He...
COLLEGEVILLE, MN
MIX 94.9

Man Airlifted to Hospital After Camel Bite

FREEPORT -- A man was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital after being bitten by a camel. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the Hemker Park and Zoo near Freeport at about 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday. The victim was an employee of the zoo and was escorting...
FREEPORT, MN
MIX 94.9

Big Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Rice

UNDATED -- Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Rice is nearly $1 million richer. The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a winning Gopher 5 ticket for Monday night's drawing sold at the Mini Mart (Maraton Gas) on 110th Street Northwest. The prize is $902,788. The winning numbers are...
RICE, MN
MIX 94.9

Foley Council Talks Downtown Business

FOLEY - The Foley City Council will take a look at a recent downtown business owner’s survey Tuesday. The survey returned responses from business owners with ideas to revitalize the shopping district. Ideas centered around downtown beautification, garbage removal and cost-sharing programs. The input will be used during the...
FOLEY, MN
MIX 94.9

St. Cloud, MN
ABOUT

Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

