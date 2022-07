PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo are asking for help with locating a man suspected of killing a 33-year-old woman. On Thursday, police shared photos of Tyler Mitchell that can be viewed at the top of this article. Mitchell has a large tattoo on his left forearm that reads “Est. 1989.” Police add mitchell’s right arm is “deformed” and he usually keeps it in a sling. Mitchell may be in Colorado and could be on his way to Wichita, Kansas according to police.

PUEBLO, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO