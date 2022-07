Erin Roach, a Mississippi author from Yalobusha County, has just published her fourth mystery book, Ira Wakely, Last Will and Murder. Growing up in the small town of Oakland, Erin has drawn on the past of the town to help create the setting for her books, Oak Valley. Combining the towns of Oakland and Water Valley, she has created a peaceful, unassuming place but one that hides many secrets, including murder.

