Councilman Joel Robert is an outside-the-box thinker who is, to the utter disdain of certain colleagues, driving actual policy like they are not. Most of the air getting sucked out of the Council Chamber by Councilman Aaron Lawler’s incessant anti-Clint Cointment carping, Robert is the member putting forward ideas intended to improve the lot of Ascension Parish residents, dragging his unwilling (and unwitting) colleagues along. Case in point; Tuesday’s meeting of the Strategic Planning Committee chaired by Robert.

ASCENSION PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO