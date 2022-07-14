Barbershop gives back with fresh cuts￼

A classroom at Stearns Elementary School was converted to a barbershop Tuesday when Fresh Cut Barbershop owner Cesar Lopez and his four barbers set up five chairs and shared their expertise by providing free haircuts and trims to students attending the district’s migrant summer school. Students patiently waited...
Jacksonville, Ore. — The folks at the Jacksonville Farmer's Market got a pleasant surprise Sunday morning when the "Broadway Boomers" gathered for a small flash mob dance performance!. At 10 a.m., eight women who are a part of the Broadway Dance for Boomers and Beyond group, assembled in front...
Although word of anti-LGBTQ+ protesters gave rise to concern, the second annual Klamath Pride event this past weekend was celebrated successfully and peacefully. During the sunny Saturday afternoon, it was estimated that more than 500 people gathered in Veterans’ Memorial Park, colorfully dressed, cheering and chanting “Klamath Love!”
SOUTHERN OREGON — As 4H students in Jackson County prepare to say goodbye to their livestock after raising and training them for the past several months, one Rogue River 10-year-old is hoping to find a private buyer since his pig did not meet the weight qualification. Zachary Beard, a...
On July 16, 2022, at approximately 4:12 p.m., Oregon State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 230. A Suburban was traveling south on Hwy 97 when the vehicle in front of them rapidly decelerated. The driver of the Suburban, Andrew Castiricone (58) from San Carlos, CA, swerved into the northbound lanes striking an FJ Cruiser head-on. The FJ Cruiser, driven by Ramsey Mohammed Mahmoud Shanbaky (43) from San Mateo, Ca. hit the vehicle behind it, a Subaru, driven by Kevin Richard Smith (34) from Medford. Another vehicle, a Lexus, driven by Robert Brian Anderson (63) from Chico, Ca., sustained damage from the crash debris. The driver, Andrew Castiricone, and one of the passengers, Nicole Lindeman (20) from San Carlos, Ca, of the Suburban were pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the FJ Cruiser, Ramsey Mohammed Mahmoud Shanbaky, was also pronounced deceased at the scene. All other occupants of the Suburban and FJ Cruiser were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries as well as the driver of the Subaru. The crash blocked Hwy 97 for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted by Chiloquin Fire and Rescue, Chemult Rural Fire, and the Oregon Department of Forestry.
MEDFORD, Ore-- According to the Medford Police Department, 13-year old Alezae Martinez, who went missing Wednesday evening has been found safe. According to MDP, officers made an announcement on their Facebook page on Saturday that the teenager is now back home with her family.
ASHLAND, Ore. -- The Ashland Police Department is attempting to locate 15-year-old Taran Hammerhill, after he did not return home on Sunday. Taran is described as a white male, 5-feet and 6-inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is on the autism spectrum but is high-functioning and communicative.
TRAIL, Ore. – A 49-year-old man visiting from California drowned this afternoon after his inflatable kayak overturned on the Rogue River. He was not wearing a life jacket. His rented an inflatable and kayak rolled in the “Slide Hole” rapid just below the Casey State Park up river from Shady Cove. Fellow rafters attempted to throw him a life jacket but were unsuccessful and he disappeared down river.
SALEM & JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon's drug decriminalization oversight council is adding Josephine County to the State's list of counties with approved Behavioral Health Resource Networks (BHRN) for support of Oregon Measure 110 -- and support from its funding. A BHRN is a drug addiction treatment and recovery program...
MOUNT SHASTA, Calif.-- The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is now asking for the public's help in locating a possible missing and endangered woman. According to the Sheriff's Office, Ashleigh Raeann Starr was last seen in the Mount Shasta area of Siskiyou County, near Gumboot Lake. Police say she was...
MEDFORD, Ore. - An upper level trough will pass to our north today. This trough will produce gusty winds this afternoon and Monday afternoon, that when combined with very low relative humidities, will likely result in critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. National Weather...
The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag warning from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday due to extreme fire weather for parts of northeastern Siskiyou, Modoc and eastern Lassen counties, and for parts of southern Oregon. Winds and strong wind gusts, coupled with hot weather and extremely dry brush...
MEDFORD, Ore-- A suspect accused of stabbing a man at Veterans Park in Medford is behind bars according to the Medford Police Department. Medford Police Sergeant Josh Schilder confirmed with NewsWatch 12 on Saturday that the suspect was taken into custody on Friday night after the stabbing occurred. According to...
MOUNT SHASTA, Calif. - The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two burglary suspects who stole multiple items in the Mount Shasta area. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office says that they were able to catch the two people on camera before they burglarized a storage locker. If...
Jacksonville, Ore. — A suspect is in the Jackson County Jail this morning after shooting an alleged theft suspect last night on Thompson Creek Road near Jacksonville. The shooting victim was shot three times while driving past the suspect on a public roadway, according to Jackson County Sheriff's Office.
CENTRAL POINT — One individual armed with a pistol was arrested when law enforcement raided an illegal cannabis grow in Central Point on Thursday, July 14. Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives including Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies and Medford Police Department (MPD) officers conducted a search and seizure at an unapproved cannabis grow site on the 4100 block of Corey Road in Central Point.
