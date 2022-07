BAMAKO (Reuters) - Unidentified armed men killed six people at a checkpoint 70 km (44 miles) east of Mali's capital Bamako, the security ministry said on Friday. It did not say who was responsible for the attack, which took place overnight on Thursday in an area in southwestern Mali that has been relatively untouched by the Islamist insurgency ravaging central and northern regions.

