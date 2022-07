Surviving the Civil War is already a feat many men did not get to achieve, but I think there's something to be said about the grit that was shown by the men of the Union Army who did survive, that gave some of them extraordinarily long lives. Joseph “Uncle Joe” Clovese is one of those men, and not only was he the last known surviving Black soldier from the Union, but the man lived to be 107 years old. But when he hit 104, he made the move from Louisiana to Pontiac, Michigan. Oakland History Center recently shared his story on their timeline.

