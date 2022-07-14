Camera deals: Discounts on models from Nikon, Sony, Fujifilm and others

There are so many camera deals and prices that finding the best deals is a lengthy process. What's more, sometimes retailers inflate their prices before dropping them to give the illusion of a huge discount when, in fact, they're average at best. But don't worry we've done all the heavy lifting so you don't have to.

Whether you're just dabbling in photography or are a seasoned professional saving money on cameras is important so we've made sure to include the best camera deals on all models, from entry-level to pro-level. Sometimes camera deals can be a little elusive, but that doesn't mean you cant find great deals on the best cameras for astrophotography . For example this post-Amazon Prime Day deal gives $500 off the Panasonic Lumix S5 with 20-60mm lens or for something a little more beginner-friendly there's the Sony Alpha A7 II Mirrorless Camera originally $1398 now $898 on Amazon .

If you're serious about camera deals then you should also check out our round-up of the best lenses for astrophotography because there are some great discounts there too.

We've included some buying advice in this guide too, to help you with your search and if you're not quite sure what it is you're looking for. We also keep this page updated year-round so if you don't see anything you like now, it's always worth checking back, especially around Amazon Prime Day in July where we see some of the biggest savings. If you're interested in more great deals be sure to check out our best drone deals , telescope deals and binoculars deals guides. But, if it's the best camera deals on the market you're after, check out the guide below.

Today's best deals

Sony A7 III: $1,675.65 at Amazon

One of Sony's most popular models is currently Amazon's lowest ever price . This camera is a jack-of-all-trades, it will consistently deliver results whether you're shooting video or stills and boasts some impressive specs. It's the lowest we've seen this price too and we've reviewed it, can vouch for it's quality and how impressive it is in low light conditions.

Sony Alpha A7 II Mirrorless Camera $1398 now $898 on Amazon .

Save $500 with this deal on the Sony Alpha A7 II. This mirrorless camera offers 5-axis in-body image stabilization, full-frame 24.3MP resolution and phase-detection which is 30% faster than its predecessor. View Deal

Sony A7R III body: $2,798 $2,198 at Adorama

Save $600 on the Sony A7R III full-frame mirrorless camera body at Adorama. One of the best all-rounders released in recent years, the A7R III's 42.4-megapixel sensor is capable of resolving the tiniest of details.

Nikon Z6: $1,996.95 $1,596.95 at Amazon

Save $400 on the Nikon Z6 full-frame mirrorless camera body at Amazon. With a 24.5MP full-frame sensor and Nikon's newest Z lens mount, this camera is capable of taking stunning images.

Panasonic Lumix G100: $747.99 $597.99 at B&H

Mostly geared towards amateur photographers and vloggers, this very reasonably priced camera and lens bundle has been reduced to a rock-bottom price of $597.99. It’s incredibly straightforward to use and produces decent UHD 4K30p video. This one comes with a 12-32mm lens.

Panasonic Lumix S5 with 20-60mm lens | Was $2297.99 | Now: $1797.99

This is a great camera, with a $500 saving available at present time. Well set up for videographers, the slim full-frame camera has a 24MP full-frame sensor and can produce 10-bit 4K60 video. View Deal

Fujifilm GFX 50R | Was $4499 | Now $2999

There's an incredible $1,500 off this model, which means that this is another camera that Fujifilm has dropped to its lowest ever price. Yes, it's pricey, but it packs an impressive 51.4MP sensor and other top-range Fujifilm features. View Deal

Canon EOS R (body only): $1869.20 $1599 at B&H photo

Save $270 on this mirrorless Canon camera is one of our faves when it comes to astrophotography. It has a full-frame 30.3MP sensor and can operate at high ISO settings. We love the EVF screen here, so you can see clearly when you're shooting those night scenes. This kit comes with free accessories, like a memory card, too.

EXPIRED: Fujifilm X-T4: $1699.95 $1499 at Amazon

This is still our favorite camera deal of 2021 so far, as it’s the lowest-ever price on this great camera body. Wonderfully straightforward to use, it boasts a great ISO range for nighttime photography along with a multi-swiveling screen and Bluetooth connectivity. It also has a pleasingly sleek design that pays homage to old-style film cameras. View Deal

Fujifilm X-T4 Mirrorless Camera Body $1699.00 now $1499.95 on Walmart .

Save $199.05 on this great camera body. It's currently a dollar out from being it's lowest ever price and it's Wonderfully straightforward to use, it boasts a great ISO range for nighttime photography along with a multi-swiveling screen and Bluetooth connectivity. It also has a pleasingly sleek design that pays homage to old-style film cameras. View Deal

Canon EOS M200: $549 $449 at Adorama

A brilliant little beginner-camera, this EOS M200 bundle is currently at its lowest-ever price, with $100 off the standard MSRP. In addition to the camera body, you'll also get a EFM 15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 Lens, a bag, filter kit, cleaning tools, a memory card and access to Corel Photo Video Art software. View Deal

Sony Alpha a7R IV: $3,498 $2,998 at Adorama

There's $500 off the standard price on this camera and flash kit bundle - which represents excellent value for money, given that the camera itself usually costs $3499. With a whopping 60MP sensor, this is a seriously impressive bit of kit that will suit most professionals.

Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III: $1199.99 now $999.99 at Amazon



Save $200 on this model from Olympus, which we rank as one of the best cameras out there at the moment. The micro Four Thirds model is lightweight and portable. It's a good option for someone who wants a reasonably priced camera that offers a step up from beginner models.

Canon EOS R bundle: $2,099 $1,899 at Adorama

Save $200 on the Canon EOS R body with a 24-105mm IS STM lens and an external flash kit at Adorama. Canon's breakthrough 30-megapixel mirrorless body really shows what the format is capable of, and won't disappoint. View Deal

Nikon D850 body and accessories: $3462.92 now $2379.95 at Walmart

Save over $1000 on the 45-megapixel Nikon D850 body and accessories. This workhorse professional DSLR can shoot an incredible 5,100 shots from one battery charge, and is capable of shooting at 9FPS.

Canon EOS RP: $976.50 at Walmart

Save on this full-frame mirrorless camera at Walmart. The entry-level model from Canon is compatible with the super RF lens range from the company and capable of shooting 4K video.

Nikon Z6 II: RRP Now $1939.95 from Walmart

With excellent high-ISO handling, it's perfect for dark sky photography and is compatible with the company's Z-mount lenses. While the price you pay is the same, the marked-down price has risen massively since the deal has gone live, it's still a great price for this camera but it's worth noting.

Buying advice

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to choosing the best camera deal, a lot will depend on your budget and the amount of astro imaging you'll be doing. Some will get enough of a night sky photography experience by leaving the shutter open on an off-the-shelf camera with a fast lens attached for about 30 seconds. This will give you a view of the night sky that doesn't necessarily look anything like what you saw with the naked eye. If you're a have more patience though, then taking multiple monochrome images of deep space objects through colored filters, tracking it through the night sky and putting the images back together with specialist software can produce stunning images.

If you're looking for cameras for astrophotography, you might ask what are the best models out there? The debate between DSLR vs mirrorless cameras is a fierce one with some people preferring the lighter, more portable cameras whereas others prefer the ever-reliable DSLR models. while there are some that have been modified specifically for astro use, having the IR filter removed. You can even get a dedicated Astro camera to connect to your telescope, but it wont do you much good anywhere else.

Below, we've included our favorite cameras out there, these models aren't on sale at the moment but they are displayed with their lowest available price. There's something to suit every level of photographer and every budget, so it's always worth checking out the section below.

Canon cameras

Canon EOS RP

(Image credit: Canon)

Canon EOS RP

A fantastic full-frame mirrorless camera

Sensor: 26.2MP full frame CMOS | AF points: 4,779 Dual Pixel AF positions | Video: 4K at 25p, FHD at 25p/50p, HD at 25/50p

Lightweight body Fully articulating screen 4K video Feels small with big lenses Poor battery life 1.6x crop + no Dual Pixel AF in 4K

The entry-level camera in Canon’s new mirrorless range, the RP offers a 26.2MP full frame sensor, 4K video, and access to Canon’s magnificent RF lens range.

It’s a smaller camera than many, but its size and weight (or lack of it) don’t stop it being well thought-out and very usable. Whether you’re looking for something to carry in your pocket with a small zoom attached, or something to mount on a tripod with a fast prime, the RP is a fine all-round choice. If you want a modified astro camera, a version of the RP’s older brother, the Ra, was discontinued in September 2021, so should still be available.

Canon EOS 850D/T8i

(Image credit: Canon)

Canon EOS 850D/T8i

A great camera for beginners

Sensor: 24.1Mp APS-C CMOS | AF points: 143 Dual Pixel CMOS AF | Video: 4K UHD at 25p, 24p / 1080p (FullHD) at 60p, 50p, 30p, 25p, 24p

Easy to use Vari-angle touchscreen Effective AF Cropped 4k mode No dual-pixel AF in 4K Cheaper rivals available

One of Canon’s smaller DSLRs, the T8i offers 24 megapixels in an APS-C sensor, 4K video, and has a tilting LCD touchscreen on the back. While it’s true that DSLRs are being nudged out of their traditional hunting grounds by mirrorless interlopers, they still have strengths such as optical viewfinders and longer battery life. The T8i has an excellent 45-point autofocus system and can bang away at 7fps for 170 fine JPEG images with tracking AF - easily enough to bag an action shot.

Despite being small, the T8i is compatible with Canon’s complete range of EF and EF-S lenses, which includes some excellent glass.

Nikon cameras

Nikon Z6ii

(Image credit: Nikon)

Z6ii

A top quality all-rounder

Sensor: 24.5MP CMOS BSI | AF points: 273 hybrid AF points | Video: 4K at 30/25/24p, 1080p at 120/100/60/50/30/25/24p

Two memory card slots Superior AF performance No articulating screen 4K 60p will be cropped

A 24.5MP full frame mirrorless camera, the Z6ii is proving popular with all kinds of photographers thanks to its ability to shoot continuously at 12FPS and take 4K video too. Its 273 AF points mean your images will always be in focus, while excellent high-ISO handling means you can shoot in the dark - all it lacks is a tilting touchscreen.

Nikon’s Z mount is new, and the lenses built for it can be expensive, but it’s also possible to use any of Nikon’s F-mount lenses via an adapter. Nikon’s Z cameras exhibit all the benefits mirrorless cameras have over DSLRs, including being light enough to attach to a telescope or star tracker easily. If you want to save a little money, the original Z6 is still available for a bargain price.

Nikon D3500

(Image credit: Nikon)

The best DSLR for beginners? Maybe

Sensor: 24.2MP APS-C CMOS | AF points: 11, one cross-type | Video: 1920 x 1080 at 60p, 50p, 30p, 25p, 24p

Good value Good image quality Beginner friendly Fixed screen No 4k AF slow in live view

Well-known for being a beginner-friendly DSLR, the D3500 brings 24MP to the table via its APS-C sensor. Continuous shooting is 5FPS, and it can only manage 1080p video, but you get an enormous battery life and access to all the F-mount lenses.

What the D3500 excels in is user friendliness. It’s ideal for beginners who want to get a firm grounding in the PASM modes without having to comb for days through the menus to find a particular setting. Being APS-C, you’re able to use the smaller, lighter lenses designed specifically for the format, as well as their full-frame brothers and sisters.

Nikon Z6

(Image credit: Nikon)

A top-quality all-rounder

Sensor: 24.5MP full frame back-illuminated CMOS | AF: 273-point phase detection AF, 90% coverage horizontal and vertical | Video: 4K at 30p, 25p, 24p | :

12FPS burst Superb low-light images Fell-frame 4K Weak battery Average buffer Viewfinder lag

It may have been replaced by the Z6ii, but there's no need to feel down about the original Z6. It was hugely popular for a reason. You get in-body stabilization, an excellent 12FPS burst rate, and enough resolution for making large prints. Video features are excellent too, with 4K oversampled from the 6K produced by the sensor, and touchscreen controls.

The ISO dial goes up to 204,800 on its expanded setting, and can produce a usable image from 12,800 - it's right at the forefront of high-ISO noise reduction, and the results are remarkable.

Nikon D850

(Image credit: Nikon)

The last of the big-megapixel DSLRs?

Sensor: 45.7MP full frame CMOS | AF : 153 points | Video: 4K at 30p, 1080p at 60p

Enormous detail Up to 9FPS 4K full frame video Low buffer capacity AF slow in live view Requires fast memory cards

High speed cameras tend, at least before mirrorless wonders like the EOS R5 came along, to be slower. So this 45MP monster from Nikon busted the trend, allowing you to blaze away at 9FPS and at full resolution, dropping to 8MP and an electronic shutter for 30FPS capture. There are a few caveats though: you'll need the optional battery grip to hit the highest speed, and the buffer fills after just 51 shots, placing a lot of importance on fast memory cards to clear it quickly.

The sensor lacks an anti-aliasing filter for optimum sharpness, meaning you'll want only the best lenses too. However, if you can meet its demands, the D850 is one of the most capable DSLRs on the market today.

Sony cameras

Sony A7R IV a

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony A7R IV a

Enormous resolution, at a price

Sensor: 61MP full frame Exmor R CMOS | AF points: 567 phase detection, 325 contrast AF points | Video: 4K UHD at 30p, 24p

High resolution Eye-tracking AF 10FPS Video options limited Ageing design Balances poorly with large lenses

The A7 models are a little self-contained family of cameras, and the A7R IVa is its king. A whopping 60MP full frame sensor and an AF system that sticks to its target like glue means that, with the right lens (and the right person behind it) the camera is capable of some highly impressive images. The high megapixel count also means you can crop into your images tightly without losing too much quality.

It has its drawbacks - you can’t shoot at anything other than 60MP, for example, so processing can take some time - but with 10FPS shooting, 4K video, and five-stop integrated image stabilisation, this is a mighty photographic tool.

The ‘a’ designation here doesn’t mean it’s a dedicated astro camera like Canon’s EOS Ra, but refers to a slightly updated body with a better LCD screen resolution and USB 3.2 connectivity instead of the slower 3.1. The older version is still available from some dealers, as are the rest of the family: A7 IV (34MP), A7 Compact (26MP), A7S III (12MP), and the older A7R III (42.4MP).

Sony A6100

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony A6100

Small and lightweight

Sensor: 24.2MP APS-C CMOS | AF points: 425 phase/contrast-detection | Video: 4K 30/25/24p, 1080 120/60/30/25/24p

Lightweight and compact Real-Time Tracking Autofocus 4K video recording No in-body sensor-shift stabilization Relatively low-resolution electronic viewfinder Plasticky feel

Compact yet packed with features, the A6100’s APS-C sensor means the body and lenses can be smaller and lighter, making for a camera it’s easy to carry with you. It may be Sony’s entry-level mirrorless camera, but it doesn’t feel like it. You get 24.2 megapixels, 4K video, a 3.5mm microphone input, and Sony’s excellent tracking autofocus with 425 points.

What you don’t get is sensor-shift image stabilisation, but the decent burst speed of 11FPS and the tilting touchscreen, plus full wireless connectivity, make up for this single omission, especially given the price.

Sony A7 III

(Image credit: Sony)

Older, but still worth it

Sensor: 24.2MP full-frame Exmor R CMOS | AF points: 693-point phase-detection AF / 425-point contrast-detect AF | Video: 4K UHD at 30/24fps, Full HD at up to 120fps

10fps continuous shooting Sophisticated AF system 4K video No drive or focus mode dials Burst shooting buffer a bit small Imbalance with larger lenses

An older model, having been released in early 2018, but a dependable all-rounder, the Sony A7 III has enough sensor resolution for most people, and a fast enough burst rate too. One of its major selling points is its excellent autofocus system, which remains unbeaten by subsequent releases.

Unfortunately for Sony, there are plenty of rivals breathing down the A7 III's neck. Some of these come from Sony itself, in the form of other A7 family cameras, while others, such as the Canon EOS R6 and Nikon Z6II, come from names steeped in photographic history. Any Cyber Monday deals on the A7 III should be looked into with keen interest, however, as the E-mount lens range is becoming formidable, and the image quality it produces is hard to beat.

