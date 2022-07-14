ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Explore the Artemis program with All About Space magazine

By Daisy Dobrijevic
Space.com
Space.com
 4 days ago

Inside All About Space issue 132, on sale now, explore NASA's biggest mission in over 50 years — Artemis. The mission aims to put boots back on the moon and bring us one step closer to Mars.

Subscribe to All About Space

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14KFLL_0gfO8GQx00

(Image credit: Future)

Get All About Space delivered straight to your door or digital device. Subscribe to All About Space from $8.50 per quarter/three issues.

For this cover feature, All About Space takes a deep dive into the famed Artemis moon missions, uncovering the main mission objectives, detailing Orion's route to the lunar surface and exploring the technology behind the ambitious mission.

The latest issue also includes a Q&A with three-time NASA astronaut Steven Swanson, on his experience of life in space and the significance of Artemis.

Related: NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission: Live updates

Elsewhere in this issue, you'll find an in-depth planet profile on Mercury . The minute world is arguably the least explored of the four terrestrial planets .

All About Space also takes a look at Project Icarus, a mission masterminded in 2009 that aims to make the dream of interstellar exploration a reality.

Image 1 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WphCH_0gfO8GQx00

(Image credit: Future)
Image 2 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pgei1_0gfO8GQx00

(Image credit: Future)
Image 3 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SesQZ_0gfO8GQx00

(Image credit: Future)
Image 4 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TXFb4_0gfO8GQx00

(Image credit: Future)
Image 5 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xd9sl_0gfO8GQx00

(Image credit: Future)

You can also find an in-depth stargazer section filled with useful information on what to look out for in the night sky . This issue includes a list of summer deep-sky delights to look out for during the lighter warmer months and information on where to find them.

Take a peek below at All About Space issue 132's biggest features.

Launch for the moon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BWgpn_0gfO8GQx00

The Artemis 1 stack began rolling off Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39B at 4:12 a.m. EDT (0812 GMT) on July 2, 2022. (Image credit: NASA's Kennedy Space Center via Twitter)

The moon has captured the attention of humankind for as long as we have gazed upon the stars. Reflecting the sun 's light each dark night, its presence reminds us of worlds beyond our own.

But astronauts have done much more than simply look upon it. On 20 July 1969, the first humans landed on the moon. As part of a series of missions dubbed the Apollo program , NASA astronauts returned to Earth with more knowledge of the rocky orb than our species had ever acquired before.

However, to think that a handful of missions to this world would make us experts of this foreign terrain would be a mistake. We have only explored a tiny portion of the moon, and there is still so much more to learn.

Read the full feature in the latest All About Space .

Dark energy: The force tearing space apart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FS75n_0gfO8GQx00

It's the most mystifying phenomenon in the universe , but we're hot on its trail. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Our universe is growing. Ever since the Big Bang , every point in the fabric of space has been expanding in all directions. This expansion is carrying almost all galaxies away from us.

The biggest surprise came in 1998 with the discovery that not only is the universe expanding, but that expansion is accelerating. Nobody knows why, but scientists have come up with a term for the mysterious force driving the acceleration: dark energy .

Read the full feature in the latest All About Space .

Why is there a dwarf planet in the asteroid belt?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q9lDQ_0gfO8GQx00

Ceres is rich in ammonia, but it should have evaporated in the early days of the solar system's formation. Does that mean this tiny world is an intruder? (Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/UCLA/MPS/DLR/IDA)

There's something special about Ceres, the small but significant world located in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter . Quite aside from it potentially having a water-vapor plume and subsurface water, it's also a round object in an area otherwise filled with misshapen space rocks.

It's much larger than any of its neighbors, and there's a slim chance it could harbor life. Ceres has also suffered an identity crisis.

Read the full feature in the latest All About Space .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

The James Webb telescope is packing some very unimpressive storage

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) may well have produced some of the most awe-inspiring images in the history of deep space photography since its launch, however, even the most modest modern laptop might beat it in the storage stakes. The world's most advanced telescope only sports a 68GB Solid...
NASA
Slate

The Colors in the James Webb Space Telescope Photos Are Fake

Imagine zipping around the Carina nebula. Featured among the new images from the James Webb Space Telescope, the plume-y clouds act as a “stellar nursery” where stars are formed. You’d see some bright infant stars, and glowing gas; perhaps it would look pinkish, or white. But you wouldn’t...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Swanson
IFLScience

People Are Confused By How Many Light-Years Away The Galaxies Seen By JWST Are

JWST released the deepest highest resolution view of the infrared universe earlier this week, with people amazed at the distant galaxies, gravitationally lensed by the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723. The light from one of those galaxies comes from 13.1 billion years ago. However, people were surprised to know that the galaxy is not 13.1 billion light-years away. It is actually much further away – 30 billion light-years. So what gives?
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Exploration#All About Space#Artemis#Space Rocks#Orion#Mercury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
BGR.com

NASA just grounded one of its most important Mars missions

NASA has grounded Ingenuity. The space agency’s tiny Mars-based helicopter is now on an extended break in the Jezero crater. The tiny helicopter has been breaking records since it arrived on the Red Planet back in 2021. In that time, it has proven that flight is possible on Mars, despite the thin atmosphere and lower gravity. But why exactly has NASA grounded Ingenuity? Is something wrong with Perseverance’s companion?
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
dailygalaxy.com

AI Reveals Unknown Objects in Our Dust-Cloaked Galaxy (Weekend Feature)

“The amount of data we are receiving from missions such as the European Space Agency GAIA telescope is staggering. We develop software to characterize the one billion stars, but finding the unexpected becomes an impossible needle in a haystack, replied astronomer Albert Zijlstra with the of the University of Manchester and the EXPLORE project in response to an email from The Daily Galaxy asking what new discoveries have been revealed in your current analysis of Gaia data? “Weird stars such as the recently discovered remnant of the supernova of 1181AD are hard enough to find with older data. With the new telescopes, only machine learning will be able to find the needles that don’t look like other stars.”
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Space.com

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy