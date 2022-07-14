ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are Expecting a Second Child Via Surrogate

By Iris Goldsztajn
Marie Claire US
Marie Claire US
 4 days ago

Just try to keep up with the Kardashians.

News has just broken that Khloé is expecting another child via surrogate with ex Tristan Thompson , with whom she also shares daughter True, 4.

A rep for the Good American founder told E! News , "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family."

In November, Khloé and Tristan were tentatively together, trying to make things work between them , as seen on season 1 of The Kardashians on Hulu. Khloé was slowly working on trusting Tristan again after he was embroiled in a series of cheating scandals, and he was going to therapy.

Sadly, though, in December 2021 it got out that a woman named Maralee Nichols was suing Tristan for child support, which he had not told Khloé and her family . The NBA player took a paternity test that confirmed he was the baby, Theo Thompson's, father. He had had sex with Theo's mom while he and Khloé were together . Since then, the two are reportedly over-over .

An inside source confirmed to E! that they are definitely not back together. "They have not spoken outside of co-parenting matters," they said. "The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December."

While at that point in time the plan might have been to raise this new child as a couple, Khloé had previously talked about having another kid with Tristan while they were in fact separated, back in 2020.

Community Policy