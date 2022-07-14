ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

New Nike Tottenham away kit 2022/23 released: Is this the nicest Premier League away shirt so far this summer?

By Mark White
FourFourTwo
FourFourTwo
 4 days ago

The new Nike Tottenham away kit 2022/23 has been released, ahead of the Lilywhites having Champions League football this season.

It's purple – just like the third shirt of last season – but after some jazzy away tops in north London of late, Nike have stripped things back for Spurs this time around, with a more minimal top with block colours. The shade of volt yellow reappears on this one for a modern look, while black is prominent.

There's a central badge and Nike Swoosh on this one, too. But while some fans will be sold by the stripped-back nature of this one, others won't be sold… it does look a little like a wetsuit, doesn't it?

With so many Premier League shirts , European shirts and World Cup shirts all being released right now – not to mention Women's Euros tops capturing imagination right now – every day sees a new shirt dropping right now, with Nike shirts , Adidas shirts and Puma shirts all getting released.

Tottenham are one of Nike's biggest clients, too, as one of the Big Six in the Premier League and one of the elite clients who get their own personalised shirts. This one, however, follows the general template that the American manufacturer are giving to most of their sides.

Image 1 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01FugU_0gfO4d7200

(Image credit: Tottenham / Nike)
Image 2 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J0gF2_0gfO4d7200

(Image credit: Tottenham / Nike)
Image 3 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oCOHM_0gfO4d7200

(Image credit: Tottenham / Nike)

There haven't been many high-definition pictures of this shirt but there's a nice video on the Spurs Twitter promoting the shirt with some nice Easter eggs and references to the club.

Have a look through – see if you spot a reference to Erik Lamela's rabona in the North London Derby or the car with a number plate honouring Jimmy Greaves. We love shirts that reference retro shirts – there are some beautiful retro Tottenham shirts out there – but specific references in announcement videos? Yes please.

Image 1 of 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dLClE_0gfO4d7200

(Image credit: Tottenham / Nike)
Image 2 of 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BeNt3_0gfO4d7200

(Image credit: Tottenham / Nike)

With Tottenham wearing this one in the Champions League next season, this could become a top that Spurs make some happy memories in. If Antonio Conte's revolution continues, who knows… this could go down as one of the most revered shirts in the Premier League era .

Is this one of the best shirts of the summer ? Let us know on Twitter

Buy the new Nike Tottenham away kit 2022/23 from Nike now

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Greaves
Person
Erik Lamela
Person
Antonio Conte
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Champions League#Spurs#European#Women#American#Tottenham
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
FourFourTwo

FourFourTwo

11
Followers
356
Post
411
Views
ABOUT

FourFourTwo is driven by access, insight, passion and humour. Through collaborating with the best players, the biggest brands and most talented journalists, FourFourTwo tells great football stories to fans and players alike.

 https://www.fourfourtwo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy