Ask a Stoner: If Weed Is Cheap, Then Why Is Rosin Still Expensive?

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2022-- Williams Sonoma, a brand portfolio member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today the launch of the brand’s eighth annual Tools For Change fundraising program benefitting No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America. To date, the partnership between Williams-Sonoma, Inc. and No Kid Hungry has helped provide more than 160 million meals to kids by way of raising over $16 million dollars through the combined philanthropic efforts of all Williams-Sonoma, Inc. brands. The goal of this year’s campaign is to raise more than $3 million, which can help provide nearly 30 million meals to children across the country. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005538/en/ Williams Sonoma Launches 2022 Tools For Change Fund Raising Campaign Featuring Celebrity Designed Spatulas (Photo: Williams Sonoma)

