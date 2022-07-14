ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Report: Rent significantly increasing in Ithaca, Cortland

literock973.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Rent prices continue to rise in Ithaca. Current data from Rent dot...

literock973.com

92.1 Big Kat

Police Road Blocks Continue From Overnight Situation In Oneonta

7/17 P.M. Update: After resolving an "incident" of unknown nature, New York State Police reopened State Route 7 in the town of Oneonta surrounding a residence at the bottom of Emmons Hill Road. According to a release, police say no injuries were sustained during the 23-hour situation and that more details regarding this will be released later today as the investigation continues.
ONEONTA, NY
WETM 18 News

NYS horseshoe qualifier held at Grove Park

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Local horseshoe players had a chance to punch their ticket to Waterloo this weekend. A New York State Horseshoe Championship qualifier was held at Grove Park in Elmira this weekend. It was an opportunity for local horseshoe players to become eligible to play in the state tournament. Each player must compete […]
ELMIRA, NY
WIBX 950

This Is The Fattest County In New York State

A new study shows that most New Yorkers have gotten fatter over the past 10 years with most counties in the state reporting an increase in the amount of obesity reported in their residents. So what county is the fattest? According to the latest data released by New York State...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
literock973.com

A celebration of 100 years in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A milestone birthday. Frances “Frankie” O’Shea turns 100 years old this weekend. She’s a resident at Oak Hill Manor in Ithaca and grew up in Homer. Frankie was an avid reader and worked at the town library. Her husband was stationed in Paris during World War II. Frankie was also a gifted seamstress. She made all of her own clothing as well as her four children’s. The classical music and chocolate fan enjoyed birthday cake with staff and other residents during a party today, and Ithaca’s Common Council 2nd ward Alderperson Ducson Nguyen stopped by to say a few words.
ITHACA, NY
literock973.com

String of bicycle thefts in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A rash of bicycle thefts at Cornell. The Cornell University Police Department is investigating a series of stolen bikes from June 15th to June 29th. Authorities say the suspects are targeting bike racks mostly from north and central campus. They cut the cable locks and ride the stolen bike away. Officials recommend high quality solid locking systems, like U-locks. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cornell Police.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

10th Annual Bucket Brigade Ride kicks off in Bath

BATH, N.Y. (WENY) -- Residents in Bath were excited for the 10th Annual Bucket Brigade Ride on Saturday. Dozens of people came out, along with the Bath volunteer fire department and the Red Knights New York Chapter 42. They took off on the 100-mile-long route around 10 a.m. Saturday. Riders...
BATH, NY
ithaca.com

Assault Near W End Of Ithaca Commons

On Saturday at about 1:11 AM, Ithaca Police Officers working the overnight shift responded to an assault near the West End of the Ithaca Commons. The victim was found laying on the ground, having been knocked unconscious, and was bleeding heavily from a head wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and his injuries are not life threatening.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

IPD searching for two suspects in Commons assault

ITHACA, N.Y.—The Ithaca Police Department (IPD) is looking for two suspects after an assault took place on the Ithaca Commons on Saturday night. On July 17, at about 1:11AM, IPD stated that officers working an overnight shift arrived at the West End of the Commons, responding to an assault. A victim was found laying on the ground “bleeding heavily” from a head wound. They were transported to a local hospital, but IPD added that the injuries are not “life threatening.”
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

Greek Peak unveils new two new major projects

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New York’s largest ski resort has announced the completion of two new projects — a private event venue and a campsite. Greek Peak Mountain Resort shares that over $3 million was invested into these amenities. The event venue, The Lookout at Hope...
LIFESTYLE
localsyr.com

Taking in the sights and sounds of the Syracuse Nationals

SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Thousands of people come from all over to see some of the most unique cars in the country. Lynn Shedd, her life partner, and her puppies, Sugar and Spice traveled all the way from Massachusetts to see all the cars in the Syracuse Nationals. “This stays with me, it does, it just stays with me,” said Shedd. “Watching the people and how much they enjoy it and I love to see the younger people loving these cars because I would hate to see this die.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Former food factory in Syracuse now home to 40 new apartments (photos)

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A development team has turned a more than century old industrial building in Syracuse’s Franklin Square into 40 new apartments. Developers Joe Gehm, Mark Lane, Al Palermo and Tim Lynn are putting the finishing touches on the apartments at the historic Merrell Soule building at 600 N. Franklin St. The team has invested $20 million into the development.
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Local farmers market brings a host of vendors

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Chamberlain Acres Garden Center & Florist hosted a farmers market with a variety of vendors offering produce, baked goods, and massages. The owner of Noonshe Joon Farm, Shabnam, said she was happy to be a part of the market. “I mostly focus on growing microgreens year-round,” said Shabnam. “I offer them […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Glass House Fire in Elmira Heights

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A fire broke out in Elmira Heights, early this morning, at approximately 3:35 a.m. The Glass House, a local tavern, was engulfed in flames at 135 Prescott Avenue. The back of the building, along with its parking garage, are the most damaged areas on the property.
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
WETM 18 News

West Elmira Police: Keep your cars locked

WEST ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – West Elmira Police are reminding residents to keep their cars locked and free of valuable items after several thefts last night. The West Elmira Police Department responded to several thefts from vehicles between midnight and 4:00 a.m. on July 15. Police said the larcenies took place on several side streets south of West Water Street near the border with the City of Elmira.
ELMIRA, NY
literock973.com

Three charged with motorcycle theft in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Arrests made for motorcycle theft in Ithaca. The Ithaca Police Department responded to the 700 block of West Court Street around 6:45 am for a report of three masked men pushing a motorcycle into a box truck. Officers found two bikes in the truck, one of which was confirmed stolen. Cameron McCaffery, Joshua Walsh, and Vincent Freeman are all charged with felony possession of stolen property. Walsh was released on his own recognizance. McCaffery was remanded to Tompkins County Jail on $5,000/$10,000 bail/bond due to multiple warrants. Vincent Freeman is being held in Tompkins County Jail without bail.
ITHACA, NY

