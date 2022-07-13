Ronald Biggs, 72, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Mr. Thomas Blackmon, 61, of Flippin, Arkansas passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Flippin. He was born August 29, 1960, in Rockledge, Florida to Earl and Sudie (Goff) Blackmon. He was a simple man who enjoyed the little things in life. Thomas is survived by 2 sons: Andrew Blackmon...
The regular season will come to an end Saturday for the Mountain Home Hurricanes swim team. The Hurricanes’ trip to Jonesboro will be their final meet before they host the South Wind Conference Championship next week.
A motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon has claimed the life of a Harrison man. The Arkansas State Police identify the victim as 43-year-old James Michael Drewry. According to the report, Drewry was traveling on Arkansas Highway 43 near Compton in Newton County. While negotiating a curve, the motorcycle ran off the roadway and struck a guard rail.
Daniel Baxley (right) with (left to right) David, Emma Grace and Amanda Baxley (Samantha Baxley not pictured) Friday was National Parks and Recreation Day, and the city of Mountain Home was able to celebrate by welcoming is new parks and recreation director. The city announced the hiring of David Baxley.
A Yellville man is accused of stealing a car belonging to a woman who had recently died and then selling it. According to the probable cause affidavit in the case from the Gassville Police Department, Richard Daniel Lackie asked to borrow the car from the deceased women’s daughter and agreed to return it within one hour. When he didn’t, she tried to get him to bring the car back, but he wouldn’t.
The regular season came to an end on a winning note for the Mountain Home Lockeroom American Legion baseball team. The Lockeroom swept Searcy Friday at Cooper Park. Mountain Home picked up a 12-0 shutout in the first game. Reed Ellison was the winning pitcher, and he also provided plenty of offense with two hits and two RBIs.
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters worked a two alarm fire at a Branson theater. Firefighters responded to a report of a commercial structure fire at the Dutton Theater on West 76 Country Boulevard just before 7:00 Wednesday night. Firefighters discovered a trash can burned with fire extending upwards in a...
Several area businesses are among those being honored by Arkansas Business in their annual “Best Places to Work” survey. According to their website, the publication’s honorees are determined by a survey which incudes sections that examine leadership and planning; corporate culture and communication; employee relationships to supervisors; and pay and benefits. Employees complete the survey anonymously, and employers can analyze the results by specific topics and demographics, including age, sex, ethnicity, status, job role and department.
The Baxter County Veterans Service Office in Mountain Home assists veterans with all needs within Baxter and surrounding counties. The office hosts a benefit fair for all veterans and dependents to better assist and provide resources, but the event has not been held the past two years due to COVID.
A man from Fulton County has been seriously injured in an accident in Missouri. Sixty-five-year-old Dallas Montgomery of Camp was taken to Mercy Hospital in Springfield for treatment. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Montgomery was one of two pedestrians injured in the accident. The crash happened when a vehicle...
Another boil water order has been issued in Baxter County. The order was put in effect Friday for portions of the Brunner Hill Water Association. The boil order includes Brunner Hill customers in the Koso Point area and the area from the old water office at Dolph to the end of the line toward Fulton County.
West Plains, MO. – A hay field in Pomona has caught fire and emergency crews are asking that onlookers stay clear of the area while they attempt to extinguish the flames. The fire began shortly after 2 p.m. on County Road 5120 and Highway 63. Workers were in the field cutting hay when they noticed the fire and contacted 9-1-1.
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Hollister is dead after a head-on collision in Taney County on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened just before 4 p.m. at Highway 160 and Homestead Acres Road near Walnut Shade. Investigators say 31-year-old Kenneth Tillman’s car slid all over the road, and then hit another vehicle head-on.
Houston, MO. – A Mountain Grove man was arrested Thursday evening following a multi-county pursuit and crash. Ronnie K. Freeman, age 47 of Mountain Grove led law enforcement on a high speed pursuit across Wright and Texas County after a Highway Patrol trooper attempted to him over for intoxicated driving on Lone Pine Road. The pursuit crossed several county roads and state routes before Freeman spun out on Murr Road off Route AK. A pursuing Texas County Sheriff Deputy’s vehicle attempted to stop, crashing into the suspect vehicle in the process.
A Mountain Home man’s association with firearms resulted in criminal cases being filed against him in both Baxter and Boone counties. Twenty-one-year-old Austin Brice Helms appeared during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday, pled guilty to his charges and was sentenced to five years in prison. Helms...
(KTTS News) — A Hollister man is dead after a crash in Taney County. The accident happened around 4 p.m. at Highway 160 and Homestead Acres Road near Walnut Shade. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that 31-year-old Kenneth Tillman’s car slid all over the road, and then hit a car driven driven by Caleb Hawley, 23.
The final person accused in the extreme abuse of a Stone County boy has pleaded guilty in a Taney County courtroom to abuse of neglect of a child causing serious emotional or physical injury. Katherine Kost, 55, is the final of four defendants related to the case to make her...
Sheriff Cass Martin made the decision with regret. Last week, he issued an emergency order for Ozark County, located between Branson and West Plains on the Missouri-Arkansas line. The new order says that until costs for fuel come down, Martin and his seven deputies will only answer calls related to...
WEST PLAINS, Mo. – The West Plains Police Department announced the upcoming National Night Out event will be taking place on August 2. National Night Out, or America’s Night Out Against Crime, is designed to spread awareness about crime and drug prevention, generate support in local anticrime efforts, strengthen neighborhood and police partnerships and send a message to criminals that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.
