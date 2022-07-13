David A. Voelz, 88, Calico Rock (Kirby)

Ronald Eugene Biggs of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away July 12, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 75. He was born August 4, 1946, in Waynesville, Ohio, the son of Carl and Martha Biggs. Ron was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was known...
Bonnie Sue Reed, 78, of Gassville passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Mountain Home. She was born July 29, 1943, in Gassville to Edgar and Pearl (Foster) Swadley. Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents; a son, Marty Reed; a grandson, Justin Reed; two brothers and three sisters.
Daniel Baxley (right) with (left to right) David, Emma Grace and Amanda Baxley (Samantha Baxley not pictured) Friday was National Parks and Recreation Day, and the city of Mountain Home was able to celebrate by welcoming is new parks and recreation director. The city announced the hiring of David Baxley.
Another boil water order has been issued in Baxter County. The order was put in effect Friday for portions of the Brunner Hill Water Association. The boil order includes Brunner Hill customers in the Koso Point area and the area from the old water office at Dolph to the end of the line toward Fulton County.
The regular season will come to an end Saturday for the Mountain Home Hurricanes swim team. The Hurricanes’ trip to Jonesboro will be their final meet before they host the South Wind Conference Championship next week.
A motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon has claimed the life of a Harrison man. The Arkansas State Police identify the victim as 43-year-old James Michael Drewry. According to the report, Drewry was traveling on Arkansas Highway 43 near Compton in Newton County. While negotiating a curve, the motorcycle ran off the roadway and struck a guard rail.
The regular season came to an end on a winning note for the Mountain Home Lockeroom American Legion baseball team. The Lockeroom swept Searcy Friday at Cooper Park. Mountain Home picked up a 12-0 shutout in the first game. Reed Ellison was the winning pitcher, and he also provided plenty of offense with two hits and two RBIs.
Several area businesses are among those being honored by Arkansas Business in their annual “Best Places to Work” survey. According to their website, the publication’s honorees are determined by a survey which incudes sections that examine leadership and planning; corporate culture and communication; employee relationships to supervisors; and pay and benefits. Employees complete the survey anonymously, and employers can analyze the results by specific topics and demographics, including age, sex, ethnicity, status, job role and department.
A man from Fulton County has been seriously injured in an accident in Missouri. Sixty-five-year-old Dallas Montgomery of Camp was taken to Mercy Hospital in Springfield for treatment. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Montgomery was one of two pedestrians injured in the accident. The crash happened when a vehicle...
West Plains, MO. – A hay field in Pomona has caught fire and emergency crews are asking that onlookers stay clear of the area while they attempt to extinguish the flames. The fire began shortly after 2 p.m. on County Road 5120 and Highway 63. Workers were in the field cutting hay when they noticed the fire and contacted 9-1-1.
An Ozark County man was injured Wednesday in a motorcycle crash. The accident sent 65-year-old Mark Lowrey of Theodosia to a Springfield hospital with what the Missouri State Highway Patrol termed moderate injuries. According to the crash report, Lowrey was riding the motorcycle on Choctaw Circle in Theodosia when he...
A Yellville man is accused of stealing a car belonging to a woman who had recently died and then selling it. According to the probable cause affidavit in the case from the Gassville Police Department, Richard Daniel Lackie asked to borrow the car from the deceased women’s daughter and agreed to return it within one hour. When he didn’t, she tried to get him to bring the car back, but he wouldn’t.
The Baxter County Veterans Service Office in Mountain Home assists veterans with all needs within Baxter and surrounding counties. The office hosts a benefit fair for all veterans and dependents to better assist and provide resources, but the event has not been held the past two years due to COVID.
A Mountain Home man’s association with firearms resulted in criminal cases being filed against him in both Baxter and Boone counties. Twenty-one-year-old Austin Brice Helms appeared during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday, pled guilty to his charges and was sentenced to five years in prison. Helms...
WEST PLAINS, Mo. – The West Plains Police Department announced the upcoming National Night Out event will be taking place on August 2. National Night Out, or America’s Night Out Against Crime, is designed to spread awareness about crime and drug prevention, generate support in local anticrime efforts, strengthen neighborhood and police partnerships and send a message to criminals that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.
CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A lack of rain and relentless heat have forced leaders in one Northeast Arkansas town to urge residents to turn off their taps. In a news release earlier this week, the town of Cave City asked everyone on its water system, both in the city and rural areas, to avoid “excessive water use.”
Four more boil orders were issued in the area Wednesday, including for the city of Briarcliff. The entire Briarcliff Waterworks system is under a boil order following a water main break. In Stone County, a portion of the Mountain View Waterworks is under a boil order. The area includes customers...
MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - An old tradition continues in a north Arkansas community. The 128th annual Old Soldiers Reunion continues through Saturday, July 16, in Mammoth Spring at the State Park Sports Fields. Attendees can expect plenty to do at the reunion, as there are carnival rides, food raffles,...
With the hot temperatures and dry conditions, the wildfire danger continues to increase across northern Arkansas and southern Missouri. The Arkansas Forestry Commission has updated their wildfire danger map, moving the northwest corner of the state, including Boone and Newton counties, into the high danger category. The rest of the state is listed in the moderate category.
Comments / 0