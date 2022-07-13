David A. Voelz, 88, Calico Rock (Kirby)

A Yellville man is accused of stealing a car belonging to a woman who had recently died and then selling it. According to the probable cause affidavit in the case from the Gassville Police Department, Richard Daniel Lackie asked to borrow the car from the deceased women’s daughter and agreed to return it within one hour. When he didn’t, she tried to get him to bring the car back, but he wouldn’t.

YELLVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO