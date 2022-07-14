ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “I’m Sorry” | Episode 76

By The Undressing Room Presented By Macy&#039;s
92.7 The Block
 4 days ago
R. Kelly is engaged to one of his alleged victims, Joycelyn Savage, and Lore’l and Eva have a lot to say about that. Meanwhile, Method Man opens up about a past interaction with Destiny’s Child and apologizes to Beyonce, Kelly and Michelle. Plus, the ladies undress a cheating scandal on a cruise that resulted in a 60-person brawl.

The Final Question To Undress got real. Can men ever have a truly platonic friendship with a woman?

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

Do you need some fashion inspo? Head to Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom and check out Lore’l and Eva’s hottest fashion picks of the season.

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “I’m Sorry” | Episode 76 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

