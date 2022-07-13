ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Enjoy The Enormous ‘Buck’ Supermoon Moon Happening Tonight Across Minnesota!

By Paul Shea
 4 days ago
Fans of all things outer space will enjoy the sights tonight as the supermoon makes a return to the skies above Minnesota. The July full moon, known by some at the buck moon, will appear larger than normal as it will be much closer to Earth than other full...

The Independent

Supermoon: What is July full moon phenomenon and when will it appear?

The full moon that rises on Wednesday evening will appear bigger and brighter than any other this year, as it coincides with the Moon’s closest approach to Earth.Known as a supermoon, the celestial spectacle will officially peak when the Moon is at its perigee at 9am GMT (5am EDT) on the morning of 13 July, 2022. To the casual skygazer, the Moon will also appear full for 24 hours either side of its perigee, though the best time to see the supermoon will either be before sunrise on Wednesday or after sunset. The supermoon will appear 14 per cent...
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

A mysterious rocket just slammed into the moon and no one knows who launched it

Space junk is a massive problem for NASA and other space agencies. Back in March, we reported on three tons of space junk hurtling towards the Moon. The junk was set to hit the side of the Moon facing away from our planet. Since those initial reports, more believe the junk was in fact a rocket that hit the Moon. The most intriguing part, though, is nobody wants to take the blame.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Andrei Tapalaga

The Only Human To Be Buried on the Moon

Dr. Eugene Shoemaker looking over a lunar lander model of his own makingPublic Domain/USGS. The Moon has become humanity’s second home taking into consideration how many people had the honor to walk on Earth’s natural satellite. Despite what sort of life people live, they always end up resting for eternity on Earth, yet there is one exception.
State
Minnesota State
Newsweek

How to See Huge Passing Comet at Its Closest Point to Earth

The comet C/2017 K2 is due to reach its closest point to Earth on Thursday, and it will be possible to see it either online or in-person—provided you have a telescope and dark skies. The comet has attracted scientists' attention for years since it was first discovered in 2017....
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

A giant comet will swoop by Earth tonight. Here's how to watch it live.

One of the farthest active comets ever spotted makes its closest approach to Earth today, July 14, and you can catch the action live online. Comet (opens in new tab) C/2017 K2 (PANSTARRS), called K2 for short, is finally making its way into view of Earth after the first spotted by the Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System (PanSTARRS) in the outer reaches of the solar system in 2017. At the time, K2 was considered the farthest active comet ever spotted, although it was surpassed by a distant megacomet named Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein (opens in new tab) last year. K2 makes its closest approach (opens in new tab) to our planet on July 14, passing 168 million miles (270 million kilometers) from Earth (beyond the orbit of Mars).
ASTRONOMY
ComicBook

NASA Shares Stunning New Photos of Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover first launched toward Mars two entire years ago and has been exploring the planet since, returning new stunning high-resolution photos of the Red Planet with each day that passes. Wednesday was no different as the space agency shared a handful of new photos to Perseverance's website. The...
ASTRONOMY
SlashGear

What's Actually Under The Moon's Surface, According To NASA

What's under the moon's surface? Well, you can go ahead and put your cheese grater away because it's not swiss, cheddar or Camembert. Like Earth, the Moon also has a crust, mantle, and core. However, the its center is made of iron and nickel, making it our solar system's second densest moon behind Io, one of the 79 moons circling Jupiter.
ASTRONOMY
Science Focus

More bang for the buck: The full Buck Moon 2022 in pictures

Over the last couple of nights, stargazers across the globe witnessed the biggest and brightest Moon of the year, which was closer to Earth than any other full Moon. The Buck Moon is named by Algonquin tribes of North America, referring to a male deer whose antlers will grow to full size by July, ready to compete with other males during autumn's breeding season. This full Moon is also known as the Raspberry Moon or the Thunder Moon.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Nasa releases first Webb Telescope images of Jupiter and moon Europa

Nasa has released the first James Webb Space Telescope images from our own Solar System, capturing the gas giant Jupiter glowing in infrared light. Also visible are Jupiter’s moons Europa, Thebe and Metis. The images, posted Thursday evening on a Nasa blog, are not as highly processed as the five images of distant galaxies and nebulae the space agency shared with the public on Tuesday. Instead, the Jovian images come from data collected during Webb’s commissioning phase during the spring, when operators pointed the telescope at different objects to make sure everything was working properly. Nevertheless, the images give...
ASTRONOMY
InsideHook

What Was the Single Worst Year in Human History?

The Dark Ages typically refers to a period between the 5th and 14th centuries, during which human enlightenment fell off a precipice. Sandwiched between the fall of Rome and the arrival of the Renaissance, these Early Middle Ages are associated with predatory feudal systems; constant religious conflicts; declines in trade, population growth and record-keeping; and high infant mortality rates. As The Economist once put it, parents displayed a relative lack of interest in their children.
CHINA
CNN

A hypothetical weather forecast for 2050 is coming true next week

(CNN) — Two years ago, forecasters in the UK conducted an interesting thought experiment: What will our forecasts look like in 2050?. The climate crisis is pushing weather to the extreme all over the world, and temperatures in the northern latitudes have been particularly sensitive to these changes. So meteorologists at the UK Met Office -- the official weather forecast agency for the UK -- dove in to the super long-range climate models in the summer of 2020 to see what kind of temperatures they'd be forecasting in about three decades.
ENVIRONMENT
