Special Town Meeting, referendum set in Bethel for Police firing range funding

New State's Attorney for Judicial District of Danbury appointed. A new State’s Attorney for the Judicial District of Danbury has been appointed by the Criminal Justice Commission. David Applegate was appointed to an eight-year term succeeding Stephen Sedensky who recently retired after serving as Danbury State’s Attorney since February 2007. Applegate will complete the remainder of Sedensky’s term, which expires on June 30th 2026. The State’s Attorney is the chief law enforcement officer for the Judicial District of Danbury which includes the communities of Bethel, Brookfield, Danbury, New Fairfield, Newtown, Redding, Ridgefield and Sherman. Applegate joined the Division of Criminal Justice in 2006 as a Deputy Assistant State’s Attorney in the Stamford Office. In 2015, he transferred to the Cold Case/Shooting Task Force Bureau in the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney before joining the Office of the State’s Attorney in the Fairfield Judicial District in 2018. Prior to his service for the state of Connecticut, Attorney Applegate worked in private practice in New York City from 2004 to 2006.
Comments / 0