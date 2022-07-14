ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethel, CT

Special Town Meeting, referendum set in Bethel for Police firing range funding

By WLAD Newsroom
wlad.com
 5 days ago

A special town meeting will be held later this month in Bethel on outfitting the police station firing range. Residents are being asked for approval to spend up to $1.4 million to purchase and install equipment needed to finish the firing range in the new police station. The money...

