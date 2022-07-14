ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

WCSU Tickborne Disease Prevention Lab conducting Deer Fence Tick Suppression Study

By WLAD Newsroom
 5 days ago

WCSU Tickborne Disease Prevention Lab conducting Deer Fence Tick Suppression Study. The Tickborne Disease Prevention Laboratory at West Conn is collaborating with the University of Rhode Island on a Deer Fence Tick Suppression Study....

Danbury Proton appeal rejected by State

The state Office of Health Strategy has rejected an appeal of Danbury Proton to build a proton therapy center in Danbury. The rejection Thursday follows an initial denial in February. The 80 million dollar facility would have provided cancer patients with a noninvasive radiation treatment. The company said in its application that about 500 Connecticut residents left the state in 2019 to receive the therapy in the 40 other facilities open nationwide. Both the appeal and the initial denials stated that Danbury Proton “did not establish a clear public need for proton beam therapy and did not show that the proposal was financially feasible.” A similar facility was approved by the state in April. The Wallingford site will be run by Yale New Haven Health and Hartford HealthCare. Danbury Proton officials are assessing next steps.
DANBURY, CT
Annual statement of conditions of Danbury Fire Department released

An annual statement of conditions of the Danbury Fire Department has been provided to the City Council. Chief Richard Thode said in his report that they are undertaking a location study for a new headquarters building and for a west side fire station, closer to the New York border. The closest career department is on Kenosia Avenue. There are space constraints and other issues with the New Street headquarters, in addition to an out of date HVAC system and asbestos insulation that needs abatement. The site straddles a flood plain and the potential for rebuilding it is dependent on FEMA, EPA and local approvals.
DANBURY, CT
Despite drought, Danbury has adequate supply of water

Despite drought, Danbury has adequate supply of water. Connecticut is in a Stage 2 Drought condition. Residents and businesses across the state are being asked to take actions to conserve water. But Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito says Danbury has an adequate supply of water for drinking and fire suppression. He notes that due to the extremely high demands for water, residents may experience occasionally discolored water. Steps people can take to help reduce the impact of the drought include not washing vehicles, stopping irrigation of lawns and gardens and postponing planting new lawns or vegetation.
DANBURY, CT
Sandy Hook Fire & Rescue thanks mutual aid partners for support as members mourn

Sandy Hook Fire & Rescue thanks mutual aid partners for support as members mourn. Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue wrote a heartfelt thank you to area fire departments on their Facebook page after multiple towns stepped up to provide coverage of all of the fire houses in Newtown on Thursday and Friday during the wake and funeral for Chief Bill Halstead. The members said that 'thank you' doesn't seem to be enough to cover everything that everyone has done for the company last week. Members said they appreciate every gesture and every task taken on, large and small, that was done to help since the tone dropped and their hearts broke on July 8th. The Officers and Members of Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue note that they still have long days ahead and asked for patience as they continue to mourn.
NEWTOWN, CT
County
Westchester County, NY
City
Lyme, CT
State
Connecticut State
State
Rhode Island State
Cooling centers open in New Milford

Due to a weather forecast indicating that temperatures over the next several days will reach into or above the mid-90s, with the heat index expected to go over triple digits at times, Governor Lamont is directing Connecticut’s extreme hot weather protocol to be activated through 8pm on Sunday. The...
NEW MILFORD, CT
New State's Attorney for Judicial District of Danbury appointed

New State's Attorney for Judicial District of Danbury appointed. A new State’s Attorney for the Judicial District of Danbury has been appointed by the Criminal Justice Commission. David Applegate was appointed to an eight-year term succeeding Stephen Sedensky who recently retired after serving as Danbury State’s Attorney since February 2007. Applegate will complete the remainder of Sedensky’s term, which expires on June 30th 2026. The State’s Attorney is the chief law enforcement officer for the Judicial District of Danbury which includes the communities of Bethel, Brookfield, Danbury, New Fairfield, Newtown, Redding, Ridgefield and Sherman. Applegate joined the Division of Criminal Justice in 2006 as a Deputy Assistant State’s Attorney in the Stamford Office. In 2015, he transferred to the Cold Case/Shooting Task Force Bureau in the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney before joining the Office of the State’s Attorney in the Fairfield Judicial District in 2018. Prior to his service for the state of Connecticut, Attorney Applegate worked in private practice in New York City from 2004 to 2006.
DANBURY, CT
Danbury applying for Hazard Mitigation Grant to replace, add emergency standby generators

The City of Danbury is applying for a Hazard Mitigation Grant to replace and add emergency standby generators at various facilities. The state will cover 90-percent of the more than $4 million cost. The grant would be from the state Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security. Public Works Director Antonio Iadarola notes that the City applied for a grant several years ago, but was not successful so they now took that work to base this new application on. He notes that the City has been building up a reserve to replace some generators. The City's share of up to $404,000 is available in the current Capital budget. The initiative is part of a citywide effort to have power at pre-identified critical infrastructure facilities during outages. The locations could include places such as sewer pump stations, schools, fire stations and the new EMS building on Wooster Heights. Emergency Management Director Matt Cassavechia says when the City applied to the National Weather Service to become a StormReady community, they looked at vulnerability and power restoration. He says a multi-day outage is a major concern.
DANBURY, CT
Lifeguards credited with saving two people on Candlewood Lake

Lifeguards credited with saving two people on Candlewood Lake. Two lifeguards are being credited with saving two people in New Milford. Mayor Pete Bass said Aiden Mulligan- Brown and Tamas Biro rescued a father and son from Candlewood Lake at Lynn Deming Park yesterday. This is at least the second rescue at the town park this season. Municipal and state officials are urging people to take care in the water and to be aware of swimming capabilities before entering the water.
NEW MILFORD, CT
#Ticks#Fencing#Disease Prevention#Wcsu#Tick Lab Projects Studies#Cdc
New chair of Connecticut Board of Regents for Higher Education appointed

JoAnn Ryan has been appointed to serve as chair of the Connecticut Board of Regents for Higher Education. The governing body for the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system consists of four state universities, 12 community colleges, and Charter Oak State College. Ryan has served as vice chair since February and has been a member of the board since 2018.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Special Town Meeting in Bethel tonight on police station firing range

Special Town Meeting in Bethel tonight on police station firing range. A special town meeting will be held tonight in Bethel on outfitting the police station firing range. Residents are being asked for approval to spend up to $1.4 million to purchase and install equipment needed to finish the firing range in the new police station. The money would coming from Fund Balance. The price tag includes funding for contingency and escalation costs. Chief Stephen Pugner said in a social media post that the 7pm meeting begins the long overdue process of completing the training range. He says members must remain exceedingly vigilant in their firearms training, especially with the evident rise in gun violence within the United States. Currently, Bethel officers are only able to train with instructors once a year and these days are dependent upon the schedule and invitation of external facilities in locations such as Danbury, New Milford, and Southbury. With the completion, officers will also be able to safely train in various use of force scenarios and situations.
BETHEL, CT
Monday storms cause power outages, flooding

Eversource is reporting some scattered power outages remaining in the area after yesterday's storms. Some of the outages are being attributed to down trees. The estimated time of restoration is by noon or 1pm today for most of the problems in the Greater Danbury area. The storm also brought flash flooding that caused problems for drivers. Metro North had to temporarily suspend service on the Harlem and New Haven lines yesterday, which caused delays to Brewster and along the Danbury branch line.
DANBURY, CT
Two women wanted for trespassing in Southbury

Two women are wanted for trespassing in Southbury. Police say the females entered into a house under construction on Holly Hill Road yesterday, around 5:30pm. Southbury Police received multiple calls that they were near other houses in the area and that they may live in the area. A photo has been posted to the Department's Facebook page. Anyone with information about the incident or knows the people involved are asked to contact Ofc. Ezzo at (203) 264-5912. All calls will be kept confidential.
SOUTHBURY, CT
Ridgefield Police Department investigating altercation

Ridgefield Police Department investigating altercation. The Ridgefield Police Department is investigating an altercation. Police are asking for the publics assistance, in regards to the fight that took place in the Copps Hill Plaza parking lot near Venice Pizza/Rite Aid, on Tuesday. The incident was reported at approximately 5pm. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Officer Vasquez at (203) 438-6531 or the anonymous Tip Line at (203) 431-2345.
RIDGEFIELD, CT

