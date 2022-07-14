Clean up from New Milford High School roof fire continues

The City of Danbury is applying for a Hazard Mitigation Grant to replace and add emergency standby generators at various facilities. The state will cover 90-percent of the more than $4 million cost. The grant would be from the state Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security. Public Works Director Antonio Iadarola notes that the City applied for a grant several years ago, but was not successful so they now took that work to base this new application on. He notes that the City has been building up a reserve to replace some generators. The City's share of up to $404,000 is available in the current Capital budget. The initiative is part of a citywide effort to have power at pre-identified critical infrastructure facilities during outages. The locations could include places such as sewer pump stations, schools, fire stations and the new EMS building on Wooster Heights. Emergency Management Director Matt Cassavechia says when the City applied to the National Weather Service to become a StormReady community, they looked at vulnerability and power restoration. He says a multi-day outage is a major concern.

