Tori and Zach Roloff are having a blast with their family of five!. On the Fourth of July, the Little People, Big World star, 32, shared scenes from the family's celebrations. In photos from the day, the whole family posed together, decked out in red, white and blue while other snaps show Tori sitting on the steps to her home with daughter Lilah Ray, 2.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 13 DAYS AGO