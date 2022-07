An annual statement of conditions of the Danbury Fire Department has been provided to the City Council. Chief Richard Thode said in his report that they are undertaking a location study for a new headquarters building and for a west side fire station, closer to the New York border. The closest career department is on Kenosia Avenue. There are space constraints and other issues with the New Street headquarters, in addition to an out of date HVAC system and asbestos insulation that needs abatement. The site straddles a flood plain and the potential for rebuilding it is dependent on FEMA, EPA and local approvals.

DANBURY, CT ・ 11 HOURS AGO