Iowa State

Iowa’s Living Roadways Community Visioning accepting applications for the 2023 program year

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Iowa’s Living Roadways Community Visioning Program is currently accepting applications for the 2023 program. Eligible communities are those with populations of fewer than 10,000 residents, existing transportation-related issues, and a committee of volunteers willing to dedicate their time and talent to the visioning process. Only communities located within one mile...

